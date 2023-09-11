WALDORF, MD — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged about a homicide case on Vane Court in Waldorf, Maryland. Police responded to a 911 call late on the night of September 7 and discovered a 71-year-old male with multiple injuries inside his home. The victim, later identified as John Carl Lachenmayer, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital the following day.

Justin Michael Lachenmayer, the son of the deceased, was identified as the suspect in the case. He was arrested and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and assault.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Vane Court at approximately 11:57 p.m. on September 7 after receiving a report of an assaulted male. Upon arrival, they found John Carl Lachenmayer with numerous injuries. Emergency medical services transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died the following day.

Justin Michael Lachenmayer, who resided in the same home as the victim, was quickly identified as the suspect by detectives. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and related charges. Lachenmayer remains in custody and is held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detective Johnson is leading the investigation. The authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances that led to the alleged assault or what kind of relationship existed between the father and son before the incident.

This tragic incident adds to the growing concerns over domestic violence and intrafamily crimes. The local community has been left in shock as they grapple with the fact that such a violent act occurred in their neighborhood.

This case is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the rate of domestic violence has been increasing in recent years. However, the particular details surrounding this case remain under investigation.

Resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The arrest of Justin Michael Lachenmayer marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of John Carl Lachenmayer. As the case unfolds, authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

Like this: Like Loading...