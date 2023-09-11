ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team clinched their first shutout win of the 2023 season with an impressive 7-0 victory over Hood College on Saturday, Sept. 9. The match, part of the Seahawk Classic tournament, was called off with six minutes remaining due to lightning.

How the Match Unfolded

In a dominating performance, the Seahawks led 4-0 at halftime. Goals were scored by senior forward Jason Caro, first-year midfielder Christian Johnson, senior defender Cooper Clendenin, and junior forward Abdoul Anounkou. Notably, Clendenin and Anounkou netted their goals within just 48 seconds, creating a four-goal buffer in the 42nd minute. The scoring continued in the second half with contributions from juniors Elliot Hodges and Kolton Blackistone. An own goal by a Hood defender in the 70th minute added to the Seahawks’ tally.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Statistics

St. Mary’s College dominated the statistics, ending the game with a 24-6 shot advantage, including 16-1 on target. The team also led in corner kicks, recording eight to Hood College’s five. Senior goalkeeper Matthew Kopsidas needed to make just a single save to register his first shutout win of the season.

Player Milestones

For St. Mary’s, the game was significant for several players reaching personal milestones. Clendenin scored his second career goal, while Anounkou marked his first goal as a Seahawk. First-year players Blackistone and Johnson scored their inaugural collegiate goals, and Caro netted his first goal of the season.

Historical Context

With this win, St. Mary’s College extends its unbeaten record to 8-0 against Hood College, marking their first meeting since 2011.

Notes from Hood College

On the Hood side, goalkeeper Nick Humphries made eight stops in 73:26 minutes. Jonathan Fuentes led the team with two shots.

Today’s match boosts the Seahawks’ season record to 2-1-0 and leaves Hood College searching for answers with a 0-4-0 start to their season.

