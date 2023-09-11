ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a clash of undefeated field hockey teams, St. Mary’s College of Maryland faced their first season defeat on Saturday, September 9. The Seahawks (2-1) lost 3-0 in a non-conference match against the No. 13 nationally-ranked York College of Pennsylvania (3-0).

Quick Game Overview

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

York College took an early lead, scoring at the 5:43 mark with a goal by Libby Wild, her first of the season. The Spartans expanded their lead to 2-0 by halftime, thanks to Hannah Huffman’s first goal of 2023, which came about 22 minutes after Wild’s initial score. York cemented their victory with a third goal three-and-a-half minutes into the third period by Riley Bushert, her first tally of the year. Despite generating quality second-half opportunities, St. Mary’s College could not penetrate the strong Spartan defense.

In-depth Statistics

Regarding in-game metrics, York dominated with a 22-5 shot margin, including 16-2 on goal, and also had the advantage in penalty corners, leading 5-3. First-year goalie Caroline McDonald started the game for St. Mary’s College and made a season-high six saves. Payden Knoll, another first-year goalie, made her first appearance in the match and registered seven stops during the last 26:33 of the game. Sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler led the team with two shots, one of which was on goal.

On York’s side, Belle Fields contributed with two saves, recording her second shutout of the season. This win marks the Spartans’ third consecutive victory over St. Mary’s and their 26th win in the all-time series between the two teams.

Upcoming Matches

St. Mary’s College will look to bounce back in their next game scheduled for September 13 against Randolph-Macon (2-1) in Ashland, Va., at Nunnally Field, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Final Thoughts

While St. Mary’s College started the season on a high note, this loss serves as a reality check against a nationally-ranked opponent. For York, the win adds another feather to their cap as they continue an undefeated streak. Both teams will be looking ahead to their next games as they aim to sustain momentum or make a strong comeback.

