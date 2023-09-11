Salisbury, MD. – On a day marked by weather delays and defensive mastery, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team edged out a 1-0 win against Randolph-Macon College in the first day of the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic. The victory improved the Seahawks’ season record to 1-2-1 and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets, who are now 1-2 for the season.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Weather Woes and Slow Start

The game faced a delay of an hour and a half due to adverse weather conditions in the Salisbury area. Despite the interruption, both teams were eager to take to the field. The first half remained largely uneventful, with neither side able to put points on the board. The game stood at a 0-0 deadlock at halftime, with only five combined shots taken by both teams. Emma Tawney, the Seahawks’ goalkeeper, made two saves in the opening half, while Keira O’Neail managed the lone shot for St. Mary’s.

Second Half Drama

The Yellow Jackets were on the offensive at the start of the second half, even scoring a goal that was later disallowed due to an offsides violation. St. Mary’s defense managed to hold firm, blocking Randolph-Macon from any scoring opportunities for the remainder of the half.

It was the 67th minute that turned the tide in favor of St. Mary’s. Following a Randolph-Macon goal kick, the Seahawks seized control in the midfield. Felicia Fishburne successfully navigated through traffic and advanced the ball to Megan Stambaugh, about 20 yards from the Yellow Jackets’ goal. Stambaugh took her chance without hesitation, sending a soaring shot that ricocheted off the arm of the Randolph-Macon goalie and into the net. This marked the game’s only goal, and St. Mary’s took the lead, 1-0.

Closing Moments and Statistics

St. Mary’s managed to stave off any further attempts by Randolph-Macon, securing their narrow victory. Inside the box score, Emma Tawney ended the game with four saves. Megan Stambaugh’s decisive shot was not only the game-winner but also her first goal of the season and the fifth of her career.

With this win, St. Mary’s improved their record to six wins against Randolph-Macon and broke a three-game losing streak versus the Yellow Jackets.

The Seahawks demonstrated their potential for the rest of the season by adhering to defensive solidity and seizing their opportunities. The Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic continues to be a focal point for showcasing talent and competitiveness, and this match was no exception.

