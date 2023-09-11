LEONARDTOWN, MD – A St. Mary’s County jury has found Malcolm Carl Young, 47, of Forestville, Maryland, guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. The verdict was announced on August 31, 2023, by Jaymi Sterling, State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

On August 9, 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call concerning a shooting incident near Lex’s Laundromat on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, Maryland. Upon arrival, deputies found Anthony Charles Wright, 53, in the parking lot behind the laundromat with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate lifesaving measures, Wright was later pronounced dead at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Multiple eyewitnesses at the scene identified Malcolm Young as the shooter, indicating that he had fled towards St. Mary’s Square. Within minutes, law enforcement officers were able to locate and arrest Young.

“The swift response and thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office led to the successful prosecution of the defendant,” said Jaymi Sterling, expressing gratitude toward her team. “I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Ashley Sowls and Jeffrey Maylor, as well as lead Detective Warren Forinash, for their tireless efforts to bring justice to Mr. Wright and his loved ones.”

The case was presided over by the Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis. The conviction leaves Young facing a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison. He will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

The conviction brings to a close a case that has weighed heavily on the community of Lexington Park, and it serves as a prominent example of law enforcement and the judiciary system working swiftly to administer justice.

This case underscores the ongoing efforts by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office to combat violent crime and ensure public safety. The successful prosecution of Malcolm Carl Young adds to the string of recent convictions aimed at keeping the community safe and delivering justice to victims and their families.

For the community, the jury’s decision signals a step toward healing, albeit a painful one, as they continue to mourn the loss of Anthony Charles Wright, a community member whose life was tragically cut short.

By holding Malcolm Young accountable for his actions, the St. Mary’s County legal system affirms its commitment to delivering justice swiftly and effectively, reassuring the public of its ability to handle cases of such gravity.

Malcolm Young’s conviction is a critical milestone in this ongoing endeavor to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law. His sentencing hearing, where the extent of his punishment will be determined, is awaited with considerable interest.

Like this: Like Loading...