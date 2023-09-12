In a final face-off at the Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team finished strong with their second consecutive shutout win, beating Mount Saint Mary’s Knights 1-0 on Sunday. With this victory, the Seahawks now have a record of 2-2-1, while the Knights remain winless at 0-4.

How it Unfolded

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Seven minutes into the match, the Seahawks made their intentions clear with a goal. Erin Clark initiated the play from her defensive end, sending a perfect pass down the far sideline to fellow first-year player Keira O’Neail. O’Neail bypassed Mount Saint Mary’s defense and sent a ball into the box, which Ella Raines finished. The goal marked Raines’ first score of the season.

St. Mary’s dominated the first half, outshooting the Knights 10-2 and effectively controlling the momentum. Despite the dominating performance, they led by only one goal at the intermission.

A Balanced Second Half

The match’s second half saw a more evenly distributed game as both teams had scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them. Ella Raines had a chance to extend the Seahawk’s lead with a crossed ball into the box in the 55th minute. However, she could not make solid contact, resulting in a saved opportunity for the Mount Saint Mary’s goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Kylie Wells, who had relatively few interventions in the first half, made some crucial saves for St. Mary’s in the latter half of the match. Mount Saint Mary’s attempted a last-ditch effort with a desperate shot at the goal in the final moments, but it was easily caught by Wells, ensuring a 1-0 victory for St. Mary’s.

Key Takeaways

Ella Raines led the Seahawks with five shots; her first goal of the season was instrumental in the win. Kylie Wells contributed with three saves to help St. Mary’s secure their second straight clean sheet.

What’s Next

The Seahawks look forward to their next match against Stevenson on September 13 at 4:00 PM in Stevenson, Maryland.

Closing Notes

The Salisbury Women’s Soccer Classic victory gives St. Mary’s some much-needed momentum as they gear up for their next match, aiming to continue their winning streak and bolster their season record.

