(Waldorf, MD, September 12, 2023) – The Charles County Juneteenth Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, has awarded eight scholarships worth $750 each to graduating high school seniors in Charles County. The awards are part of the foundation’s ongoing mission to promote education about Juneteenth, support BIPOC businesses, and highlight the rich African-American heritage of Charles County.

Each scholarship recipient met specific criteria, including submitting a short essay, a final high school transcript, and a college acceptance letter. This year’s awardees are:

Ms. Anisha Azille , a graduate of Westlake High School, who is attending the College of Southern Maryland

Ms. Toyosi Adedeji , a graduate of Thomas Stone High School, now enrolled at Towson University

Ms. Joelle Dorsey , a St. Charles High School alumna, attending Stevenson University

Ms. Kanya Kondo , a Westlake High School graduate, attending Bowie State University

Ms. Makiah Brown , who graduated from Maurice J. McDonagh and is now at Tennessee State University

Ms. Princesa Sibilia-Depaz, another Westlake High School graduate, attending Savannah College of Art & Design

Ms. Kyah West , also a graduate of Westlake High School, now at Salisbury University

Ms. Kamari Copeland, another alumna of Westlake High School, attending Norfolk State University

The scholarships were made possible through donations and sponsorships. Since its inception in 2020, the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation has reached over 5,000 people, bringing families, businesses, and cultural organizations together to honor African-American history and empower future generations.

As a high-visibility event, the Juneteenth Foundation offers limited sponsorship opportunities. Interested parties can reach out via email at charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com for sponsorship details. The foundation is also open to receiving tax-deductible contributions. Checks can be made payable to “Charles County Juneteenth Foundation” and sent to PO Box 1234, Waldorf, MD 20604. Alternative donation arrangements can also be made by emailing the foundation at charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com.

The funds raised help the foundation continue its community celebrations and grow its scholarship fund. For those interested in volunteering or getting more involved, further information can be obtained by emailing the Charles County Juneteenth Foundation at charlescountyjuneteenth@gmail.com.

The Charles County Juneteenth Foundation remains committed to its educational mission and community support initiatives. It aims to increase scholarship opportunities and expand its reach in the coming years.

