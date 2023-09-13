Anthony Kavon Brown, 23 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, of Waldorf, on Sunday, September 12, at a business in St. Mary’s County. Brown, who had been wanted since June 2, faced four active warrants, including charges for violating a protective order, failure to appear in court for second-degree assault, violation of probation from an armed robbery and assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The arrest occurred at 10:58 a.m. when the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit members attempted to detain Brown. During the arrest, Brown resisted and struggled with officers, causing minor injuries to him and two Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) members. All involved were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment before Brown was released into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Both CCSO officers involved in the arrest were treated for their injuries and are in stable condition. A video related to the arrest has surfaced on social media. In line with agency policy, the CCSO announced they would review the incident, a standard procedure in all cases involving the use of force.

Once legal proceedings are complete in St. Mary’s County, Brown will be transferred back to Charles County to be served with the outstanding warrants.

Before the arrest, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office had issued a press release on August 31 seeking public assistance in locating Brown. The Sheriff’s Office had described him as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and known to frequent areas such as Indian Head, Newburg, and Waldorf. Brown also has connections in Prince George’s County and Northern Virginia.

Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

In a related matter, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek information regarding other fugitives. The investigators had been searching for Katravien Tyrieus Vercher, 24, also of Waldorf, who turned himself in on September 5 on multiple counts of sexual child abuse. Vercher had been indicted for sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. Contact Detective Sapienza at 301-609-3282 ext. 0588 for any additional information on these cases.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or via the P3Intel mobile app.

With multiple cases recently coming to a head, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office underscores the vital role of public assistance in locating and apprehending fugitives. As the investigation and court proceedings continue, the focus remains on serving justice and ensuring public safety.

