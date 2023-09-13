LANHAM, N.Y. – Junior Kylie Wells of Middletown, Md., has been named the United East Conference Volt Division Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The conference office announced on Monday afternoon, marking Wells’ first career win for the accolade.

Wells, a goalkeeper for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team, had an exceptional week on the field. She achieved a 0.50 goals-against average and an impressive 0.917 save percentage. Adding to her accomplishments was a shutout, helping her team to post a 2-1 win-loss record for the week.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The 5-foot-8 goalkeeper had a challenging start with eight saves in a close 1-0 loss against Hood College on September 6. She bounced back remarkably during the weekend, making three crucial stops in the Seahawks’ 1-0 victory over Mount Saint Mary College in New York. The match occurred on Sunday, September 10, at the Salisbury University Women’s Soccer Classic and marked Wells’ first shutout.

Currently, Wells ranks fifth in the United East Conference with an average of 7.00 saves per game. Her performance contributes to her team’s current standing, with St. Mary’s College holding a record of 2-2-1 so far in the season.

Upcoming, St. Mary’s College will return to action this Wednesday, September 13. The Seahawks are scheduled to face Stevenson University, which has a season record of 2-1-1, in Owings Mills, Md. The non-conference game is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m.

For context, the United East Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week is an award that recognizes outstanding defensive contributions by individual players. Last week, the honor went to Sophia Gonzalez of Penn State Berks. Gonzalez is a sophomore and goalkeeper, indicating this position’s importance in earning such distinctions.

Today’s announcement confirms Wells’ rising profile as a dependable and strong defensive player within the United East Conference. As she continues to perform at this level, it will be interesting to see how her contributions will impact St. Mary’s College’s prospects for the rest of the season.

