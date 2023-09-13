LEONARDTOWN, MD – Walter Crouse Prentiss, III, a 43-year-old Maryland resident, was sentenced on September 12, 2023, to 30 years in the Division of Corrections for his involvement in multiple domestic violence assaults. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Prentiss will serve 15 years of active incarceration in prison.

The sentencing comes after Prentiss was convicted of assaulting a female victim in Mechanicsville, Maryland, over several months in 2021. Prentiss received sentences for Assault Second Degree, Assault First Degree, and Violating a Protective Order. Specifically, the court doled out the following sentences for each charge:

Assault Second Degree: Ten years, suspend all but five years of active incarceration.

Ten years, suspend all but five years of active incarceration. Assault Second Degree: An additional ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutively.

An additional ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutively. Assault First Degree: Ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutively.

Ten years, suspend all but five years, to run consecutively. Violation of a Protective Order: Maximum penalty of 90 days to run concurrently.

Detective Joseph Bowling from the Criminal Investigative Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, also the Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case. The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case, representing the justice system’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring consequences for such severe domestic violence offenses.

The sentencing aims to serve as a legal deterrent against domestic violence, a prevalent issue. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, approximately 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. These figures only underscore the urgency with which these types of crimes must be addressed.

This case also highlights the importance of law enforcement and the legal system working in unison to deliver justice for victims. Detective Bowling’s diligent investigation paved the way for the prosecution team led by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor to secure a conviction, culminating in the sentencing handed down by Judge Stanalonis.

Domestic violence remains a pressing issue, not just in Maryland but across the nation. It has far-reaching implications, affecting victims psychologically, physically, and emotionally. The sentence against Walter Crouse Prentiss, III, comes as a statement from the judicial system that these crimes are intolerable and that perpetrators will face serious repercussions.

The collaborative efforts of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office have yielded a result that underscores the severity of domestic violence and the weight of its consequences. The sentences, especially the length of active incarceration, emphasize the community’s intolerance of domestic violence and reflect the government’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...