PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – High-level officials from the Maryland Department of Commerce, led by Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson, joined forces with the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development for an extensive county tour on Aug. 22. The tour aimed to encourage collaboration and identify growth opportunities within the county’s business community.

The visit commenced at the picturesque Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach, where a dynamic business roundtable was hosted. The roundtable attendees included prominent community stakeholders like Commissioner President Buddy Hance, Commissioner Todd Ireland, Commissioner Catherine Grasso, and representatives from various local organizations and governmental bodies. Among them were members of the Economic Development Authority, Economic Development Advisory Commission, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, and the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. Jason Mullikin, co-owner of Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick, explains the brewing process to Secretary Kevin Anderson and a delegation from the Maryland Department of Commerce. Credit: Calvert County Government The group visited several local businesses that are currently expanding their physical presence and developing their workforce. Credit: Calvert County Government Calvert County Commissioners and Department of Economic Development hold a roundtable event with Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson at Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach. Credit: Calvert County Government

During the event, participants discussed opportunities and challenges facing Calvert County, which is increasingly being seen as a hub of entrepreneurial activity and economic growth. Julie Oberg, Economic Development Director, expressed her gratitude: “We extend our deepest gratitude to Secretary Anderson and the dedicated Maryland Department of Commerce team for their commitment to strengthening our local economy.”

Following the roundtable, Secretary Anderson and the delegation toured several local businesses, expanding their workforce and physical presence. Sites visited included Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort, Kelly Generator in Owings, Mully’s Brewery, and JF Marine Services in Prince Frederick.

The tour was designed to allow state and county officials to witness the vibrancy of Calvert County’s economic landscape firsthand. Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson noted, “It was a pleasure spending time with our Calvert County partners late last month. Our county tour visits are well underway and provide excellent opportunities to hear from our county leaders, economic development agencies, and our local business community. With help from these conversations, we can ensure we’re effectively working together to grow every region in Maryland.”

The day’s proceedings underscored the significance of state-local partnerships in achieving shared economic objectives. From the insights gathered during the business roundtable to the tangible examples witnessed during the business tours, the collaboration between state and local entities contributes to prosperity and sustainable growth within Calvert County.

The visit serves as part of a larger effort to foster economic growth and community development in Maryland. By focusing on the specific challenges and opportunities within Calvert County, state and local authorities aim to formulate effective strategies for economic growth that can be replicated across other counties.

As Maryland continues to navigate economic challenges in an increasingly competitive landscape, such joint ventures between state and local entities provide a blueprint for how communities can thrive through effective collaboration and mutual understanding.

Like this: Like Loading...