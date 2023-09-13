ACCOKEEK, MD — A fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian is under active investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The event occurred on the night of September 11, 2023, on Livingston Road in Accokeek. The deceased victim has been identified as 24-year-old Adam Emmanuel Douglas of Clinton.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., police officers responded to the scene at the 14700 block of Livingston Road. Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a vehicle was moving northbound on Livingston Road when the vehicle struck Douglas. After the collision, Douglas was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after that. The driver of the vehicle responsible for the accident fled the scene and remains unidentified.

Authorities are still determining the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident. The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is looking for any leads to help apprehend the suspect.

The police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

This fatal incident adds to the growing concerns about pedestrian safety and hit-and-run cases in the region. As investigators continue to piece together what led to the tragic event, the community mourns the loss of a young life.

While details surrounding the reason for the accident are still under scrutiny, the event highlights the critical importance of road safety measures and the need for community vigilance.

This tragic occurrence has prompted an immediate call for witnesses, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to aid in the investigation. Identifying the suspect is a high priority for the department, as hit-and-run incidents pose a significant threat to public safety.

As the investigation progresses, updates are expected to be provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department. The case remains a pressing concern for local law enforcement, who are committed to ensuring their community’s safety.

Like this: Like Loading...