St. Mary’s City, MD — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team (2-7) suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Green Terror of McDaniel College (6-1) at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena on campus. Despite a strong start, the Seahawks failed to sustain their momentum, succumbing to a more robust Green Terror side in four sets.

How it Unfolded

The Seahawks led the initial moments of the first setup until the 15th point. However, the Green Terror took advantage of three attacking errors by the Seahawks to seize the set, 25-19. In the second set, the Seahawks were off to a strong start with two kills by Grace Caudell of Hagerstown, MD. Although initially led until the 12th point, they eventually fell in a closely contested 28-26 set.

Coach Alexis Calloway called a timeout during the second set as the Green Terror began to pull away with a 15-12 score. Despite this motivational interlude, the Seahawks couldn’t hold back the Green Terror, who eventually secured a 28-26 win. In the third set, the Seahawks mounted a comeback, staying neck-and-neck with McDaniel until the 11th point. From there, Arielle Lubeck of Virginia Beach, VA, led a six-point run, contributing a kill and two aces, enabling the Seahawks to capture their sole set, 25-21.

The fourth and final set saw the Seahawks lead 9-4, but the Green Terror clawed back, tying the score at 12-12. A six-point run from the Green Terror then tipped the scale irrevocably, sealing the Seahawks’ fate in a 25-22 loss.

Key Performances

Arielle Lubeck led the Seahawks in kills with a total of 10, closely followed by Meghan Stevens of Westminster, MD, who had seven. Stevens also contributed significantly on the defensive end, accounting for 16 out of 74 digs. Jillian Zukley of Severna Park, MD, had 13 digs, and Arielle Lubeck added 12. In addition, Lauren Panageotou of Baltimore, MD, notched a career-high 26 assists against McDaniel.

What’s Next

The Seahawks will return to action on their home court at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 13th. They will face the Wildcats of Randolph College, the alma mater of head coach Alexis Calloway, at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena.

The matchup against the Wildcats offers the Seahawks a chance for redemption and an opportunity to improve their current 2-7 season record. With key players showing promise, the team aims to leverage this experience to bounce back in their upcoming games.

