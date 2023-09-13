LANHAM, N.Y. — Junior captain Michael Wade of St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been named the United East Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday morning. This marks the third time Wade has received this accolade in his career.

Wade distinguished himself at the Navy Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, leading his team to an eighth-place finish. Competing against a field that included Division I, II, and III schools, he completed the 4.9-mile U.S. Naval Academy Cross Country Course in 29 minutes 7.34 seconds, earning him 67th place out of 89 runners.

The Navy Invitational featured runners from several noteworthy educational institutions. These included Division I schools like the Navy, George Washington University, American University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, and Loyola University Maryland. Division II and III schools were also represented, with Lock Haven University and McDaniel College.

This latest honor adds to Wade’s reputation as a competitive cross-country runner. The Woodstock, Md., native attended Marriotts Ridge High School before enrolling at St. Mary’s College. His performance has been a bright spot for a St. Mary’s team keen to build on its achievements as the season progresses.

St. Mary’s College will return to competition in 18 days at the Dan Talbot Open in Bryn Mawr, Pa. The race, hosted by Bryn Mawr College at Rose Tree Park, is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

Wade’s achievement comes on the heels of another United East Conference Runner of the Week honor awarded earlier in the month. On Sept. 5, Senior Mitchell Gray from Lancaster Bible received the award.

The Runner of the Week accolade serves as a recognition of outstanding individual performances in cross country. With Wade’s recent recognition, the spotlight is again on St. Mary’s College as an institution that continues producing high-caliber athletes in various sports.

How the junior captain will perform in upcoming events remains to be seen. Still, for now, the St. Mary’s community is celebrating yet another noteworthy accomplishment in the school’s athletic history.

