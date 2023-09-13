LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a comprehensive business meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) addressed various issues affecting the local community, ranging from tax ordinance amendments to several grant approvals to enhance community services. The meeting at the Chesapeake Building started with an invocation and the pledge of allegiance.

Top of the agenda was adopting a proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Energy and Fuel Tax Ordinance, specifically affecting Chapters 267.23, 267.24, and 267.27. The amendment is expected to affect energy and fuel taxation in the county.

Following this, during the County Administrator’s time, a series of actions were approved:

The Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) approved the Snow Hill Park Master Plan, including the construction scheduling for a new park entrance, boat ramp, and kayak launch. The FY25 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Application for Chaptico Wharf Pier improvements, also submitted by R&P, received the green light. The Department of Aging and Human Services (DAHS) got approval to accept the Senior Health Insurance Program Grant, which aims to offer counseling, education, and outreach to Medicare beneficiaries in the area. DAHS approved a four-year area plan (FY24–FY27) to deliver various programs and services to St. Mary’s County seniors. DAHS accepted the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) grant award to continue facilitating this volunteer initiative.

The Commissioners also approved the 2024 Commissioner’s meetings calendar and set the fiscal year 2025 budget calendar.

In addition, the Commissioners presented proclamations recognizing September as National Recovery Month, National Suicide Prevention Month, and National Senior Center Activity Month.

The public can access all decisions and accompanying documents on the county government’s BoardDocs website. The next regular business meeting of the CSMC is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Residents can watch the CSMC meetings live on Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. On-demand viewing is also available on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more details on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and their upcoming agendas, visit the county’s official website at stmaryscountymd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...