LEONARDTOWN, MD — The 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair is set to commence this weekend, promising a packed schedule of activities and entertainment. The event, organized by the St. Mary’s County Government on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, welcomes residents to partake in the festivities scheduled from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The fair annually takes place on the third weekend of September and has been a staple event for the community. This year’s highlights kick off with the crowning of the Queen of Tolerance on Opening Day, which is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday focuses on younger attendees with Kid’s Day, featuring a kiddie tractor pull, a robotics demonstration, and pig races among other activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday offers a day full of community spirit with Parade Day. The annual fair parade is a notable event leading to traffic delays on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon. Residents are advised to consider alternate travel routes during these hours. The day’s activities include a jousting tournament and a stuffed ham demonstration. Family Day on Sunday rounds out the fair with a baby show and an antique tractor pull, among other events, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be available onsite, although carpooling is recommended to mitigate traffic congestion. For those attending the fair, access to the main fairgrounds parking lot is best achieved via Fairgrounds Road from Maryland Route 4.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Commercial 2 building to learn more about the programs and services offered by the St. Mary’s County Government. Updated information about the fair can be followed at Facebook.com/SMCFair for news and other event updates.

The fair is made possible thanks to the dedicated work of numerous volunteers and organizations. Among those contributing to this annual success are the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board, the St. Mary’s County Government, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous community partners, organizations, and businesses.

The annual fair serves as a vital community gathering, fostering local culture and offering entertainment and educational opportunities. The St. Mary’s County Government and the St. Mary’s County Fair Association extend their gratitude to all involved in making this year’s event possible.

