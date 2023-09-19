Dimitri Paul Brooks, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 15, 2023) – Jaymi Sterling, State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, announced today that Dimitri Paul Brooks, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was convicted by a St. Mary’s County jury on felony drug and firearm charges. Following a two-day jury trial, Mr. Brooks was found guilty of all charges, including:

Controlled Dangerous Substance Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotic Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime Controlled Dangerous Substance – Not Cannabis Illegal Possession of Ammunition Regulated Firearm Possession with Crime of Violence Conviction

Pending a sentencing hearing, Mr. Brooks will remain incarcerated and face a maximum sentence of 57 years.

The lead investigator was Sergeant Kevin Meyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

