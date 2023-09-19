LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) took multiple actions affecting local governance and public services during their latest business meeting, including joining a multi-district civil lawsuit over the cost of insulin and other diabetes medications. The Commissioners also approved a series of grants, road transfers, and proclamations for Constitution Week and Underground Railroad Month.

During the meeting, the Commissioners approved the Board of Education’s FY24 request for a restricted fund budget increase tied to the Pre-Kindergarten Capacity Building Grant Award. They also green-lighted the transfer and maintenance acceptance of California Boulevard and Old Pine Court into the County Highways Maintenance System. Furthermore, two grant awards on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) were ratified, one amounting to $153,525 for Senior Care and another for $28,675 aimed at reducing the Senior Care Waitlist.

To address rising healthcare costs, the CSMC voted to join the Time to Care Act Insurance Collaborative and a multi-district civil lawsuit against certain manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers concerning the cost of insulin. They authorized the firm of Baron and Budd, PC et al. to represent them in this case.

“The Commissioners took important steps to improve public services and confront the challenge of high medical costs, specifically for diabetes medications,” said St. Mary’s County Fair Association President John Richards. During the meeting, he also provided an update on the 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair.

The County Attorney’s Office presented the legislative proposals for 2024, setting the stage for future decision-making and law-making activities. As is customary, the session began with an invocation and the pledge of allegiance, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

Meetings are held in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown and are open to the public. The next regular business meeting will be on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. The meetings are also broadcast live on SMCG Channel 95 and are available for replay on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, they are accessible for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

All decisions the CSMC and related public documents make can be accessed on the county government website in BoardDocs.

