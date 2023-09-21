In a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Commissioners received a briefing from Calvin Ball, President of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and Executive Director Michael Sanderson. The presentation provided an annual update on the state of counties in Maryland and an overview of MACo’s work on the State budget policy for the 2023 General Assembly.

Briefings and Agenda Items

The critical agenda items were briefings on several key issues affecting the state. The Department of Planning and Growth Management requested to schedule a Public Hearing for Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-170 (Bill 2023-10) focusing on the Watershed Conservation District (WCD). This public hearing was scheduled for November 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Government building.

Elizabeth Theobalds, Deputy County Attorney, also presented findings on the Keswick Developers Rights and Responsibilities Agreement (DRRA), seeking a public hearing. The planning commission confirmed the agreement’s consistency with the 2016 comprehensive plan. The public hearing for this matter is also slated for November 14.

Alexis Blackwell, Director of Human Resources, briefed Commissioners on the Maryland Time to Care Act, discussing its implications and potential strategies. The request to participate in the Maryland Time to Care collaborative was approved.

Chief of Central Services John McConnell provided details on Charles County Government buildings’ compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Plans to accommodate hearing-impaired individuals were requested.

Fiscal updates were also presented. The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services briefed on the Charles County Government 2023 Bond Issue, outlining a proposed bond size of $58 million and other details. They also presented the FY 2023 General Fund Fourth Quarter Report. Commissioners approved the new fund’s balance reserves as presented.

Jacob Dyer, Acting Director of the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, updated commissioners on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), highlighting support for local businesses, public safety, and infrastructure.

Rescheduled Items and Work Sessions

An item rescheduled for a future date included a briefing and request to schedule a Public Hearing for the 2022-2031 Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP) Amendment.

During work sessions, the Commissioners held discussions on Bills 2023-06 and 2023-05, which involved revisions to Purchasing Procedures, the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program, and Zoning Map Amendment 22-02 Bragg Property, respectively. Both bills were adopted with amendments.

Approvals and Recognitions

The Commissioners approved a series of budget amendments, including $219,130 for required repairs to the Dorchester Pump Station, $37,700 to carry funds for the Cognitive Health Program, and modifications to the Rosewick Road Access Management Plan table, among others. Recognitions were issued to the Southern Sprinters Elite Youth Track Club for participating in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Track and Field Junior Olympics.

The next Commissioners Session is scheduled for September 26-27, 2023.

Reporting from the Commissioner’s meeting, this comprehensive update provides a clear roadmap for Maryland counties in the last quarter of 2023.

