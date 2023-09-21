The Department of Emergency Services has opened its doors to the public, seeking vital input on the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. This plan, a crucial component of disaster preparedness, identifies potential hazards and outlines future projects that aim to minimize or prevent damage before a disaster strikes. The deadline for providing input is rapidly approaching, with Wednesday, November 15th, as the last day for submissions.

Mitigation planning holds the power to not only save lives but also to reduce disaster costs significantly. An extensive study reveals that public-sector investments in mitigation initiatives, dating back to 1995 and backed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), have cost the nation approximately $27 billion. However, these investments are projected to save a staggering $160 billion ultimately. This astounding return on investment equates to a remarkable $6 saved for every $1 invested.

The call for public engagement in this mitigation process is of paramount importance. Input from residents, community members, business owners, and visitors will play a pivotal role in shaping the County’s hazard mitigation plan’s success and accompanying projects.

There are several avenues through which community members and stakeholders can actively participate in this essential endeavor:

1. Public Survey: You can provide valuable feedback by participating in a survey addressing concerns regarding local hazards and disaster risk. The survey is designed to be user-friendly and can be completed in approximately ten minutes. Access the survey at the following link: Survey Link

2. Stay Informed: Stay up-to-date with hazard mitigation updates and other emergency preparedness, response, and recovery information by following the Department of Emergency Services on the Charles County DES Facebook Page.

3. Advocate for Involvement: Help spread the word about the Hazard Mitigation Plan among your Charles County family, friends, and neighbors. Encourage them to take part and contribute their insights to this critical effort.

4. Seek Clarification: Should you have any questions or require further information regarding the plan, don’t hesitate to contact Gary Lewis, Department of Emergency Services, at lewisg@charlescountymd.gov.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is integral to the community’s resilience against potential disasters. Your input and active participation can significantly shape the future safety of Charles County.

For additional details and comprehensive information about the Charles County Hazard Mitigation Plan, you can visit the official document at Charles County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

In conclusion, this call for public input underscores the proactive stance of Charles County in safeguarding its residents and assets against unforeseen disasters. Your involvement can help chart a course toward a safer and more resilient future for the entire community. Make your voice heard and contribute to shaping a robust Hazard Mitigation Plan that will protect lives and save valuable resources. The deadline for input is fast approaching, so act now to play your part in this crucial initiative.

