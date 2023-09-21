Southern Maryland, September 21, 2023 – Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM) has announced their “Dog of the Week,” and it’s none other than the charming Mr. Bean, a 2-year-old, 25-pound beagle boy who is eagerly searching for his forever home.

Shy and Sweet Nature

Mr. Bean is described as a shy and quiet canine companion with a penchant for spending time in his crate, indulging in playful moments with his beloved toys. However, Mr. Bean has been gradually breaking out of his shell, venturing out more often to enjoy the company of his human caregivers and foster sister.

His newfound confidence has led to delightful moments of ear scratches, savoring tasty treats, and lounging on soft, comfortable beds. Mr. Bean and his foster sister have even embarked on exciting backyard sniffing adventures together, relishing the joys of outdoor exploration.

A Yearning for Canine Companionship and a Fenced Yard

While Mr. Bean has undoubtedly bonded well with his foster sister, he yearns for another friendly canine companion in his forever home. Moreover, he would thrive in a secure, fenced yard where he can play, run, and explore to his heart’s content.

Ready for Adoption

Mr. Bean has completed his vetting procedures and is fully prepared to find his permanent place in a loving home. BRSM encourages all potential adopters to consider giving Mr. Bean the forever home he deserves.

For those interested in adopting Mr. Bean or any other beagle currently in search of a loving home, you can get in touch with BRSM by sending an email to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

For the most up-to-date information about Mr. Bean and to view other beagles eagerly awaiting their forever homes, you can visit the BRSM website by clicking on the following link: BRSM Beagles – Mr. Bean.

Additionally, you can explore the profiles of all the beagles currently available for adoption by visiting the BRSM website at BRSM Beagles – Available Dogs.

BRSM remains dedicated to its mission of rescuing and finding loving homes for beagles in need, and Mr. Bean is just one of the many canine companions waiting for a family to call his own.

If you have been considering adding a furry friend to your family, Mr. Bean might be the perfect addition, bringing warmth, companionship, and endless joy to your life.

Like this: Like Loading...