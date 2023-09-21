Staunton, Va. — In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team secured a commanding 5-2 victory over Mary Baldwin University in a non-conference road match on Tuesday afternoon. Junior forward Elliot Hodges, hailing from Rockville, Maryland, showcased his prowess with a standout performance, notching his first-ever multiple-goal game.

The Seahawks wasted no time establishing their dominance, surging to a 3-0 lead within the first 13 minutes of the game. Junior forward Alex Ochman, a native of Rockville, Maryland, and a product of T.S. Wootton High School, opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the fifth minute. Hodges then took center stage, delivering a goal-scoring spectacle with two consecutive goals in the ninth and 13th minutes.

Credit: Colin Horton / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Despite Mary Baldwin’s best efforts, they could not prevent St. Mary’s from maintaining their lead. Lyeleson Tavarez managed to break the deadlock for the Fighting Squirrels with a goal in the 21st minute, but the Seahawks headed into halftime with a comfortable 3-1 advantage.

Mary Baldwin continued to fight in the second half, narrowing the gap to just one goal when Phinnie Kamara successfully converted a penalty kick at the 58:13 mark. However, the Seahawks’ determination remained unshaken. Junior forward Abdoul Anounkou, hailing from Togo and representing Springbrook High School in Maryland, showcased his finesse by scoring his second goal in the 72nd minute, sealing the deal with a penalty kick that found the back of the net.

The victory was punctuated by a late contribution from sophomore defender Chase Longfield, a native of Hollywood, Maryland, who scored his first goal as a Seahawk in the 89th minute.

The statistics for the match reflected St. Mary’s College’s dominance, with a commanding 17-4 lead in shots, 11 of which were on target. Additionally, they dominated the corner kick count, recording 10 to Mary Baldwin’s zero.

This victory extends St. Mary’s unbeaten streak to two games (1-0-1), and first-year goalkeeper Zack Reed, from Leonardtown, Maryland, improved his record to 2-0 in just his second career start. Hodges’ stellar performance now sees him tied for the team lead with five goals for the season, highlighting his pivotal role in the team’s success. The Seahawks also maintained their perfect record against Mary Baldwin, leading the series 2-0.

Phinnie Kamara was the standout performer for Mary Baldwin University, leading the Fighting Squirrels with two shots and a goal. Preston Bentley, their goalkeeper, made six crucial stops, but the team continued to search for their first win of the season.

The next challenge for the St. Mary’s College Seahawks will be a home game on September 27th against Salisbury University, a matchup that promises to be an exciting encounter. The game will begin at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, kicking off at 4:00 p.m. As St. Mary’s continues to build on their success, fans eagerly anticipate their next thrilling performance.

Like this: Like Loading...