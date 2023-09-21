St. Mary’s City, MD – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team (3-3-2) faced off against the Catholic University Cardinals (4-2-1) in a mid-week, non-conference showdown, ultimately succumbing to a 2-0 loss after two late second-half goals by the Cardinals.

In a closely contested match, the first 45 minutes saw both teams deadlocked at 0-0. However, statistics favored the visiting Cardinals during the opening half, as they outshot the Seahawks 11-1. St. Mary’s goalkeeper, Kylie Wells, put on an impressive performance in the game’s early stages, making four crucial saves to keep her team’s hopes alive.

Ella Raines, representing the Seahawks, attempted the sole shot for her team in the first half. Unfortunately, her ambitious effort, a 30-yard strike from the center of the field, posed no threat to the Catholic goaltender, as it ended up securely in the goalkeeper’s grasp.

St. Mary’s resilient defense managed to hold off Catholic University for nearly 25 minutes into the second half. However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute when Ava Gregorio of the Cardinals netted a crucial goal, shifting the momentum toward the visitors.

The Seahawks came agonizingly close to leveling the score just eight minutes later. Once again at the center of the action, Ella Raines received a throw-in outside the box. She skillfully maneuvered her way toward the center of the field and unleashed a right-footed shot aimed directly at the top right corner of the goal. However, the Catholic goalkeeper displayed exceptional anticipation and dexterity, denying the Seahawks’ attempt with a remarkable save.

Catholic University secured their victory by extending their lead five minutes later, with AJ Hudock finding the back of the net.

Looking inside the box score, Ella Raines emerged as the standout performer for the Seahawks, leading her team with four shots, two of which were on target. Goalkeeper Kylie Wells played a pivotal role in keeping the game within reach, tallying nine saves throughout the match.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College Women’s Soccer Team is set to face Cabrini on September 23rd at 3:00 PM in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks will be eager to return from this defeat and regain their winning form in the upcoming fixture.

Despite their valiant efforts, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Team couldn’t overcome the offensive prowess of the Catholic University Cardinals. The 2-0 defeat reminds them of the challenges they must overcome as they continue their campaign to pursue success on the soccer field.

