St. Mary’s College of Maryland – In a momentous ceremony held on Friday, September 15, United East Commissioner Stephanie Dutton graced the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus with her presence to award the prestigious 2022-23 Presidents’ Cup. The annual Presidents’ Cup recognizes outstanding athletic achievements within the league and serves as a testament to its member institutions’ dedication and hard work.

The Presidents’ Cup is no ordinary accolade; it is a coveted prize that symbolizes excellence in regular and postseason athletic competitions. St. Mary’s College, known for its commitment to athletic prowess, had previously secured the runner-up position in the league during its inaugural year.

The presentation of this highly esteemed trophy took place during a luncheon held at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center, where the institution’s President, Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Ph.D., and the Director of Athletics & Recreation, Crystal Gibson, were present to receive the award. Their acceptance of the Presidents’ Cup was witnessed by a distinguished audience comprising over 300 student-athletes, dedicated coaches, and devoted staff members.

The Presidents’ Cup, an emblem of athletic excellence, is a hallmark of the United East Conference. This accolade, deeply rooted in tradition, encourages member institutions to strive for greatness year after year. It is a recognition that transcends the boundaries of the regular season, celebrating the overall performance and dedication of student-athletes and their supporting staff.

Under the meticulous scoring system employed by the United East Conference, schools earn points based on their achievements in regular and postseason competitions. This approach ensures that the Presidents’ Cup is not merely a reflection of temporary success but a testament to sustained excellence throughout an athletic season.

St. Mary’s College’s remarkable journey in the league had been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in their exceptional performance last season. As runners-up in the previous year, they showcased their commitment to sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork. Such attributes secured their place in the annals of the United East conference’s history and served as an inspiration to their peers.

The presentation of the Presidents’ Cup by Commissioner Stephanie Dutton underscored the significance of this achievement. Commissioner Dutton, a key figure in the United East conference, represented the league’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the dedication of its member institutions. Her presence added prestige to the occasion, and her words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship and healthy competition in collegiate athletics.

President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Ph.D., expressed her pride in the college’s athletes, coaches, and staff in her address. She highlighted the integral role that sports play in the overall development of students, fostering discipline, leadership and a sense of community. Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson echoed these sentiments, commending the tireless efforts of everyone involved in St. Mary’s College’s athletic programs.

The ceremony was not just a celebration of victory but a reminder of the values that collegiate athletics instill in young minds. It was a testament to the dedication and passion that drive student-athletes to excel on and off the field.

In conclusion, awarding the 2022-23 Presidents’ Cup to St. Mary’s College of Maryland is a proud moment in the institution’s history. It reflects their unwavering commitment to athletic excellence and a source of inspiration for all who aspire to reach similar heights in the realm of collegiate sports. The United East conference upholds the tradition of recognizing and celebrating excellence in athletics, ensuring that the spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship thrives within its member institutions.

