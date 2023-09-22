As autumn descends and cooler weather wraps around us, many families turn to comforting dishes that evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia. This year, the 15th anniversary of National Pierogy Day offers a perfect opportunity to come together at the dinner table and indulge in a comforting, fall-inspired meal: Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brown Butter Pierogies.

Crafted to perfection, this dish combines the flavors of the season—roasted sweet potatoes, a hallmark of autumn, and cheesy pierogies enrobed in homemade brown butter sauce. Pecans and fresh thyme leaves top the dish, adding both a nutty crunch and an aromatic finish that is sure to draw loved ones to the table.

At the core of this comforting meal are Mrs. T’s Pierogies, versatile pasta pockets filled with various flavors from creamy mashed potatoes and cheese to other bold options. These ready-to-cook delights are found in the frozen food aisle and come in 13 distinct flavors, including 4 Cheese Medley, Loaded Baked Potato, and Feta & Spinach. Offered in full and mini sizes, they provide an easy and convenient way to whip up a scrumptious meal without spending too much time in the kitchen. Whether boiled, baked, air-fried, sauteed, fried, or grilled, Mrs. T’s Pierogies offer versatility that leaves more time for family togetherness.

The idea behind such comforting meals is to satisfy our hunger and carve out a small sanctuary in the hustle and bustle of daily life. It serves as a momentary escape, a way to foster connection, create new memories, and ease the stresses of everyday living.

To explore more ways of incorporating fall flavors into your family’s everyday menu, you can visit MrsTsPierogies.com.

Recipe for Roasted Sweet Potatoes Brown Butter Pierogies:

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-5

Ingredients:

1 bag (1.6 pounds) Mrs. T’s Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies

2 cups sweet potato cubes (approximately 1 large or 2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Water

1/2 cup pecans

Fresh thyme leaves, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Toss sweet potato cubes in olive oil, salt, and pepper; spread on a baking sheet. Roast for 25-30 minutes, tossing halfway through, until tender. In a skillet over medium heat, brown butter for 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for about 5 minutes. Whisk in balsamic vinegar and lemon juice. Boil pierogies as per package directions, approximately 3 minutes. Drain and toss in brown butter sauce. Combine with roasted sweet potatoes and pecans. Toss gently to coat. Top with fresh thyme leaves and serve.

Like this: Like Loading...