St. Mary’s City, MD—In a decisive victory, the St. Mary’s College Volleyball team (6-8) defeated Trinity Washington on home turf at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena. The triumph was carried out in three straight sets, marking the Seahawk’s third consecutive win this season.

How The Game Unfolded

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The initial set commenced with both teams on equal footing, sporting a 3-3 score. But that’s when the Seahawks chose to escalate their game. Arielle Lubeck from Virginia Beach, VA, sparked the team’s momentum with a kill, and two service aces from Camilla Galeano of Germantown, MD, quickly followed. Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) and Grace Caudell (Hagerstown, MD) further contributed with kills, helping St. Mary’s surge to an 18-8 lead. The set closed with a decisive 25-9 win for the Seahawks.

The second set saw Alayna Sievert of Lusby, MD, open with a service ace. A flurry of kills from Julia Bobrowski (California, MD), Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD), and Grace Caudell propelled the Seahawks on a nine-point scoring run, ending the set at 25-8.

The third set kicked off with a four-point streak for St. Mary’s, as Jillian Zukley from Severna Park, MD, scored a kill to bring the Seahawks to a 9-3 lead. Lauren Panageotou of Baltimore, MD, tallied five service aces, creating a substantial ten-point gap between the teams. The final set concluded at 25-7, sealing St. Mary’s comprehensive victory.

Standout Performances

Regarding key plays, Meghan Stevens and Arielle Lubeck shared the honor for the most kills in the match, each with eight. Lauren Panageotou led the team in aces, tallying seven, while Alayna Sievert was close behind with six aces. Moreover, Sievert had a notable contribution with 14 assists during the match.

What’s Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball team will be back in action on Saturday, September 23rd. They will host the SMCM Tri-Match at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena. This upcoming event features two other teams: the Rosemont Ravens and the Bryn Mawr Owls.

This most recent win reinforces the Seahawks’ upward trajectory this season and sets an optimistic tone as they prepare for the forthcoming matches. With key players stepping up and the team performing as a cohesive unit, St. Mary’s College Volleyball appears to be a force to be reckoned with in their upcoming engagements.

Like this: Like Loading...