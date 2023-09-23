Harper, a charming and sociable one-year-old hound mix weighing in at 40 pounds, has been named the Dog of the Week by the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland. Currently enjoying life in a foster home, Harper is patiently waiting for her permanent family to come along and adopt her. The organization aims to spotlight Harper’s jovial and affectionate disposition to find her the perfect forever home.

Friendly and playful, Harper has quickly settled into her temporary home. Her foster mom reports she’s particularly fond of ear scratches, belly rubs, and delectable treats. Harper’s manners have not gone unnoticed either, as she takes treats politely and wears a smile that those at the rescue interpret as a silent “thank you.”

Beyond her gentle demeanor, Harper loves the company of other dogs. Whether she’s embarking on sniffing adventures in the backyard or running around in energetic “zoomies,” Harper is often seen tailing her foster canine brother. Given her affinity for other dogs, a forever home with another canine companion and a fenced yard would be ideal for her.

According to Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland, Harper’s medical vetting is complete and she is ready to be adopted. Those interested in meeting Harper or other beagles in need of either foster or permanent homes can visit the organization’s official list of available dogs at http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

For those eager to adopt Harper or any other beagles in the program, inquiries can be sent via email to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. Adoption allows rescue organizations like Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland to continue their mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need, and adopting Harper would not only provide her with a loving home but also make space for another dog to benefit from the organization’s services.

In a time when pet adoption has gained notable attention, partly fueled by the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, dogs like Harper serve as reminders of the joy and companionship that pets can bring into households. Adoption is a long-term commitment, but for those ready to take the plunge, Harper and her lovable personality await.

