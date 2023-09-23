(September 22, 2023) – Starting Sunday night, September 24, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a nighttime road resurfacing project on two key sections of MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in Leonardtown. The work is expected to conclude in October, weather permitting.

The resurfacing will affect the portions of MD 5 between MD 243 (Compton Road / Maypole Road) and north of Clarks Rest Road, as well as between the hospital entrance and MD 245 (Washington Street / Hollywood Road). Motorists should anticipate overnight lane closures from Sunday through Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Contractor Francis O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville will manage the project. To manage traffic and ensure the safety of both drivers and work crews, the contractor will utilize portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs, and barrels.

“Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways,” the State Highway Administration stated, acknowledging that such work can be an inconvenience to motorists but emphasizing its necessity for maintaining a “safe and reliable highway system.”

For those looking to stay updated on this and other major projects by the State Highway Administration, a full list is available on their Project Portal or homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For real-time traffic conditions, drivers can consult md511.maryland.gov.

The nighttime scheduling of this roadwork aims to minimize disruption to daily commuters and local businesses. However, residents and drivers are advised to exercise caution while navigating the work zones and consider alternate routes during the affected hours.

As the project goes on, local law enforcement will support the construction crews by enforcing speed limits and ensuring safe driving behaviors within the work zones.

This resurfacing project is a part of the State Highway Administration’s ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade Maryland’s road infrastructure, ensuring long-term safety and serviceability. By proactively addressing road wear and tear, the administration aims to prevent more significant problems that could require more disruptive, costly, and time-consuming repairs.

Like this: Like Loading...