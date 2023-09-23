PINEY POINT, MD—The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is inviting the public to experience its family-friendly haunted exhibit this Halloween season. The “The Haunting at Piney Point” event will occur on October 27 and 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day at the museum’s 44720 Lighthouse Road location.

Designed as a self-guided tour, the event is open to visitors of all ages and free to the public. The museum, which typically showcases maritime history, will only transform its wooden watermen boats into haunted pirate galleons for two nights. Alongside this, local “afterlife” wildlife are expected to appear spooky as part of the Halloween-themed festivities.

A notable feature of this year’s exhibit is its focus on mild Halloween fun, making it accessible to all age groups. The museum aims to offer a haunting yet family-friendly atmosphere through low lighting and eerie sounds. However, the event will deliberately avoid any gore, jump scares, or other elements typically associated with a high shock value.

For visitors planning to attend, it’s worth noting that stairs are present in parts of the museum, though the rest of the exhibit is wheelchair accessible.

This Halloween event is part of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum’s broader effort to engage the community with the region’s maritime history in unique and creative ways. Located along the scenic banks of the Potomac and Chesapeake, the museum’s collections generally focus on the history and artifacts of the area’s wooden watermen boats and lighthouses.

Those interested in learning more about “The Haunting at Piney Point” can find additional information on the museum’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/1836Light. Alternatively, details are also available via the museum’s website through this web link.

For inquiries or to gather more specifics about the event, the museum can be contacted at 301-994-1471.

With the promise of a uniquely haunting yet family-friendly experience, “The Haunting at Piney Point” looks set to become a must-visit Halloween event for residents and visitors alike. Offering a creative twist on its maritime exhibits, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum invites the public to celebrate this spooky season in an enjoyable, community-focused setting.

