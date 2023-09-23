LEONARDTOWN, MD — The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) have announced a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation slated for October 3, 2023. The 6 p.m. meeting will be held in the CSMC meeting room, situated in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.

The core purpose of this meeting is to review and discuss legislative proposals for the 2024 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly. Submitted proposals this year cover a range of topics from animal agriculture and public health to alcohol licensing.

Among the legislative proposals submitted for CSMC’s consideration are:

A mandate for state-owned nursing homes to report certain deficiencies to local governing bodies.

The creation of a new class of beer and wine license specifically for nonprofit theaters.

Introduction of a new permit category for beer, wine, and liquor tasting events.

Requests for funding targeted at Southern Maryland animal agriculture and livestock farmers transitioning to plant-based agriculture.

A proposal seeking funding for a program aimed at improving the long-term storage of local produce.

A report to the General Assembly about which public highways are appropriate for the operation of golf carts.

The legislative proposals are available for public review in the County Attorney’s Office and can also be accessed online at stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/LegislativeProposals2024.pdf. Additional meeting details and documents are available at stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting and participate actively in the legislative process. For those interested in providing feedback or addressing the Commissioners and the Legislative Delegation, options are available for in-person attendance or through email at csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov, and postal mail to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

The public meeting will be broadcast live on the St. Mary’s County Government TV Channel 95 and will also be available for viewing on the SMCG YouTube Channel.

Accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request, and it is advised that such requests be made at least a week in advance. The contact for such arrangements is the CSMC Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1340. All proceedings are subject to the Maryland Public Information Act and will be recorded for later broadcast.

Attendance at this public meeting gives the St. Mary’s County Government automatic permission to broadcast attendees’ audio and visual image, in compliance with regulations for public meetings.

