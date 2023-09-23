A couple from St. Mary’s County, who have aptly named themselves “Powellball,” are celebrating a fortuitous $50,000 win from the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing, attributing their win to a last-minute decision and a bit of luck.

The couple had been at New Market Service Center located at 29233 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for their routine weekly purchases, which usually includes buying a Powerball ticket. However, on leaving the store, they realized they had forgotten to buy their ticket for the night’s drawing—a drawing that featured a whopping $420 million jackpot. A St. Mary’s County couple said they used the power of manifestation to win a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Rather than forsaking their chance at the massive prize, the wife instructed her husband to go back and make the purchase. “She told me to make that U-turn,” the husband said, flashing a grin.

Adhering to his wife’s advice, the couple bought a $10 ticket featuring five lines of numbers. The significance of this decision became clear when they discovered that the winning line was the fifth and final line on their ticket. “If we would have bought a $6, $8 ticket or anything less, we wouldn’t have gotten that last line,” the wife detailed.

The day following the drawing, while at a restaurant, the wife used a Lottery app on her phone to scan their ticket. The screen displayed the message that every lottery player dreams of: they had won $50,000. Overwhelmed, the wife began to cry.

The 48-year-old “Mrs. Powellball” carries a lucky alligator tooth as a necklace and believes in the power of manifesting wins. She noted that although she frequently tries to manifest wins, the $50,000 win took her by surprise.

The “Powellball” couple are small business owners and have expressed plans to use their windfall for paying bills and investing in their enterprise. They were among three Maryland residents to win $50,000 in the Sept. 2 Powerball drawing. The other winners were from Harford County and Hyattsville.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow since the last winning draw on July 19. The upcoming Saturday night’s jackpot is now at an estimated annuity of $750 million with a cash value of $350.6 million. This places it as the 7th largest jackpot in the history of Powerball. Buoyed by their recent win, the “Powellball” couple are hopeful about returning to the Lottery Winner’s Circle to claim an even bigger prize.

