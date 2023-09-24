Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on local painter Pamela Callen!

How long have you been painting?

I have studied painting with various professional artists and teachers for about 25 years. I decided that if I was going to spend time doing it, I might as well study how to do it “right.” It’s good to study with many people in different mediums and styles and look for what resonates most with your preferences.

I prefer not to be super realistic but more impressionistic in my work. The big thing one learns is that there are LOTS of “right” ways.

Who inspires you?

My inspirations are many of the great artists from America, France, Russia, Europe, South America, Haiti, and others (too many to list individually), that I have viewed or encountered during my lifetime.

International and domestic travel results in a great appreciation for the world’s people and their struggles and the beauty of everyday scenes and events.

What drives your artistic expression?

We artists must keep evolving and learning. That includes experimenting in several mediums and trying to flex my artistic muscles by creating something pleasing to me using different materials and approaches. I do tend to concentrate mainly on oils and pastels.

I am an introvert, so my art is my most effective communication method. For that reason, I get an accurate charge from having someone purchase a piece they will see every day in their daily routine.

Is your artwork available for purchase locally?

My artwork is available at several local venues, including CalvART Gallery, Historic Sotterley Gift Shop, Mattawoman Creek Art Center, and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop.

I occasionally attend art shows at other venues such as Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Artworks@7th, North End Gallery, the Southern Maryland Sailing Association, and other places I might be invited or juried in.

What is the Color & Light Society of Southern Maryland and how long have you been a member?

The Color and Light Society is a group of local professional and emerging artists interested in furthering art and art education in the community. I have been a member for about ten years now.

For the past few years, I have served as the “venue coordinator,” which has involved organizing our members for set up at various art shows. This position also includes partnering with other organizations to have our artists feature their work collectively at larger shows.

What are your other interests or occupations outside of your art?

Travel and learning are important to me to understand our evolving world. I sometimes create fundraisers and absorb the cost of art production, such as when I sold sunflower paintings through my Facebook page to raise funds sent directly to organizations supporting the people of Ukraine during their current difficulties.

I was amazed to raise over $7,000 quickly that way! I have also volunteered and taught art courses to at-risk youth as well as to senior citizens.

Thank you, Pamela, for sharing your story with us and being a valuable part of our artistic community!

“Many people assume Artists are somehow different, special, or talented. I want everyone to know that without a doubt, anyone can do art. It’s a matter of interest, time, and practice. So, if you’re interested, try it!” ~Pamela Callen

Media Links:

Website: Pamela Callen Art ( https://www.pamelacallenart.com/ )

Facebook: Pamela Callen Art ( https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066925446353 )

Links of Interest:

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center ( https://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/ )

Artworks @7th ( https://www.artworksat7th.com/ )

CalvART Gallery ( https://calvertarts.org/calvart-gallery/ )

Color & Light Society of Southern Maryland ( http://www.colorandlightsociety.org/ )

Historic Sotterley ( https://sotterley.org/ )

Mattawoman Creek Art Center ( https://www.mattawomanart.org/ )

North End Gallery ( https://www.northendgallery.com/ )

Southern Maryland Sailing Association ( https://www.smsa.com/ )

St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop ( https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com/ )

Pamela Callen and other Color & Light Society members will be at St. Mary’s County Arts Council on First Friday, October 6th, from 5 to 8 PM for a special Opening Reception of their new art show. Drop by and say hello! This show will run for October and November 2023.

Photos provided by the artist.

Like this: Like Loading...