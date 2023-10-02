LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 2, 2023) – In the early hours of Sunday, October 1, 2023, a shooting incident rocked the Lexington Park, Maryland community. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the distress call, where they discovered a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident unfolded at approximately 12:14 a.m. in an apartment in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive. According to official reports, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper right thigh and upper right bicep. Deputies Ryan McLean and Toni Huntsinger acted swiftly, administering lifesaving first aid that included the application of a tourniquet to control the victim’s bleeding.

Following this initial medical intervention, the wounded individual was airlifted to the University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center in Largo, where he underwent surgery to address his injuries.

As the investigation into this disturbing incident unfolds, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Lab have taken charge of the case. Their collective efforts will aim to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

Law enforcement authorities are actively seeking assistance from the public to aid in their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to come forward. Detective Taylore Nauman is leading the inquiry and can be reached via email at Taylore.nauman@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8109. When reaching out, reference Case 54616-23 to provide essential details.

For those who wish to remain anonymous while providing crucial information, Crime Solvers offers an avenue to do so. Interested parties can contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. Alternatively, you can text a tip to Crime Solvers at 274637. Please type “Tip239” in the message block to ensure your message reaches the proper authorities and select SEND. It is essential to note that “Tip239” is case-sensitive and must be entered precisely as shown.

Through the Crime Solvers program, individuals providing information that leads to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward. This initiative encourages community members to play an active role in ensuring the safety and security of their neighborhoods.

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement will continue to work diligently to uncover the truth behind this shooting incident. The community of Lexington Park and St. Mary’s County, as a whole, are urged to remain vigilant and cooperative during these challenging times. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to upholding the safety of its residents and will spare no effort in bringing those responsible for this act to justice.

Please stay tuned for further updates as this investigation develops, and we will continue to provide factual and timely information to keep our community informed.

Like this: Like Loading...