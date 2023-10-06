LEONARDTOWN, MD – October 5, 2023 — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a thorough investigation into an armed carjacking and robbery that transpired on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 4:27 p.m., at Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, MD.

Responding to the distress call, Corporal Kenneth Flerlage and DFC Daniel Sidorowicz swiftly arrived, where the victim met them. The victim reported that an unidentified black male, wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes, brandished a firearm and forcibly seized his vehicle. In addition to the carjacking, the assailant made off with the victim’s wallet, cellphone, bank card, and the associated PIN access information.

Shortly after the incident, Deputy Bradley Kirscht located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

The investigation has now been transferred to the capable hands of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division. Detective Kortnie Marsch, overseeing the case, urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Detective Marsch can be reached via email at Kortnie.Marsch@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179.

Alternatively, concerned citizens can use Crime Solvers, a 24/7 hotline, by dialing 301-475-3333. Text messages can also be sent to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block to initiate a text tip and select SEND. It is essential to note that “Tip239” is case-sensitive and should be inputted precisely as shown. Crime Solvers offers the option of maintaining anonymity for those who wish to do so.

Furthermore, tipsters providing valuable information that leads to an arrest may become eligible for a cash reward, further incentivizing individuals to come forward with any details that may aid the investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office diligently pursues this case and seeks the community’s cooperation to ensure a swift resolution. By working together, residents can play a vital role in bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety of their community.

Like this: Like Loading...