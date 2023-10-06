LA PLATA, MD—In a landmark ruling that sent shockwaves through the community, Brandon Kiah Slade, 29, was found guilty of First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and related charges by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West. The verdict came after a grueling 6-day bench trial that concluded on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The case revolved around the heinous murder of Lenora Coates-Slade, Brandon Slade’s mother, who tragically fell victim to a brutal assault on October 15, 2020. Officers responded to a residence in Indian Head after receiving a report of unknown trouble, only to discover Lenora Coates-Slade with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag wrapped around her head in her garage. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after that. Indian Head Woman Murder By Son, Apprehended in Pennsylvania

The chilling details of the crime began to unravel as officers spoke with a family member who also resided at the home. This family member, who was absent during the assault, raised the alarm when she couldn’t reach Lenora Coates-Slade. Her concerns deepened when, after calling the victim’s phone, she received a call from Brandon Slade, the defendant, claiming that the victim was asleep. Suspicion mounting, the family member requested a welfare check on Lenora Coates-Slade, prompting a call to the police.

What further added to the evidentiary weight of the case was surveillance footage captured on the residence’s front porch. The footage depicted a harrowing scene where Brandon Slade forcefully restrained the victim as she fought desperately to break free. Bloodstains on the victim’s shirt bore witness to the savage struggle. The video showed Slade strangling his mother unconscious before dragging her inside the house. Moments later, he returned to the front porch to wash away the traces of blood.

As the investigation progressed, it emerged that Brandon Slade did not reside at the same address as his mother. However, on the fateful night of October 14, 2020, he spent the night at her home and had breakfast with her the following day. The breakfast turned dark when a heated argument erupted between the two, leading to Slade’s vicious assault on his mother in the kitchen.

Terrified and injured, Lenora Coates-Slade managed to escape outside, where she began to scream for help. Unfortunately, her son pursued her relentlessly, ultimately strangling her in the garage.

Another shocking revelation during the investigation was a report from another family member, disclosing that Brandon Slade had previously assaulted the victim in Prince George’s County on a separate occasion.

The verdict delivered by Judge H. James West has left Brandon Slade facing a life sentence for his crimes. The sentencing date has been scheduled for December 7, 2023.

Brandon Slade has been found guilty on multiple counts, including:

First-Degree Murder

First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault

Wear and Carry Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure

This trial has brought a sense of closure to the family and community, with justice finally being served in this tragic case of matricide.

