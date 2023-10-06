Scott Anthony Goldsmith, 52, of no fixed address

Waldorf, Maryland – In the early hours of October 3, a quiet Waldorf neighborhood was rattled by a horrifying incident when police officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 12700 block of Pearson Drive. Two victims were found inside a residence, setting off a comprehensive police investigation into the incident.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on October 3, patrol officers were in Port Tobacco Road and Chapel Point Road in La Plata when they made a significant breakthrough in the case. They located Scott Anthony Goldsmith, 52, of no fixed address, who was wanted in connection with the earlier morning homicide on Pearson Drive. Detectives had already obtained a warrant for Goldsmith’s arrest, and he was promptly taken into custody.

Goldsmith now faces many charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. He is currently held at the Charles County Detention Center pending legal proceedings.

The victims of the Pearson Drive incident, an adult male and an adult female, both suffered stab wounds. The female victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel assessed her injuries as non-life-threatening. Unfortunately, the male victim of Waldorf, identified as Timothy Portzen, 62, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The authorities treat this incident as an isolated occurrence and have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragic event. Detective Worley is leading the inquiry and can be reached at 301-609-6518 for individuals willing to provide information that could aid in the investigation.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers a confidential avenue for assistance for those who wish to maintain their anonymity while providing crucial tips. They can be reached at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have been released to the public. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities actively pursue leads to shed light on this tragic incident.

The authorities have not disclosed any information about potential suspects or motives behind the stabbing. However, as the investigation progresses, more details may emerge. The Waldorf community, meanwhile, is left in shock and mourning the loss of one of its residents while hoping for a swift resolution to this devastating event.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the need for community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to solve crimes and ensure our neighborhoods’ safety and security.

Like this: Like Loading...