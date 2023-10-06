LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 3, 2023) – In a significant legal development, Delonte Rivens, a 38-year-old resident of District Heights, Maryland, has been sentenced to 35 years in the Division of Corrections, with 15 years of active incarceration, for a harrowing domestic violence assault. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced the sentencing today, marking a crucial step in addressing this disturbing incident.

The incident in question occurred on January 27, 2023, at 2:18 AM when officers from the Maryland State Police and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Dameron, Maryland, following a report of a violent assault. According to law enforcement, Mr. Rivens had assaulted his girlfriend. Then, they resorted to using a knife to attack her child, causing a severe laceration to the child’s hand and profuse bleeding.

Delonte Rivens faced the following sentencing:

Felony first-degree assault: 25 years, with ten years to be served in prison.

Second-degree assault: ten years, with five years to be served in prison, to run consecutively with the felony first-degree assault charge.

This sentencing decision underscores the severity of the crimes committed by Mr. Rivens, who will now face significant time behind bars due to his actions.

The investigation into this case was led by Trooper John Engleman of the Maryland State Police, who worked diligently to gather evidence and ensure that justice was served. Deputy Toni Hunsinger of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also played a vital role in providing immediate aid to the injured child before emergency medical services professionals arrived.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna C. Pettersen, Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit, represented the prosecution in this case, tirelessly seeking justice on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the proceedings, overseeing the legal process that has led to this significant sentencing.

This case is a stark reminder of the importance of promptly and firmly addressing domestic violence incidents within the legal system. The sentencing of Delonte Rivens sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated, and those who commit these heinous acts will be held accountable for their actions. The focus now turns to supporting and caring for the victims of this tragic event while the community reflects on the importance of standing against domestic violence.

