In the heart of Maryland, two charming beagles, Topper and River, are on the lookout for their forever homes. With wagging tails and hearts full of love, these furry companions are ready to bring joy to a lucky family.

Topper, a one-year-old, 23-pound copper-colored beagle mix, has been enjoying the good life with his foster family. Whether it’s cuddling on the couch with his humans or lounging on a cozy doggie bed beside his foster brother, Topper is all about spreading warmth and affection. His playful spirit shines as he indulges in games with toys or explores the backyard with his keen nose. But perhaps his absolute favorite pastime is strolling along the beach on a beautiful breezy afternoon.

This energetic pup is in search of an active family that can shower him with the love and attention he craves. Topper would also thrive in a home with a friendly canine companion and a fenced yard where he can frolic and play.

If you’re interested in adopting Topper or another beagle, visit The BRSM Beagles website for more information.

River, on the other hand, is a three-year-old, 19-pound beagle boy who is new to the rescue scene and eagerly awaiting his forever home. With a friendly disposition, River quickly bonds with people and gets along famously with other dogs. He enjoys leisurely walks and cozy TV time, making him the perfect companion for moments of relaxation. Since his arrival, River has been making the most of backyard sniffing adventures and energetic zoomies with his furry pals.

River’s vetting is complete, and he’s patiently waiting for a foster or forever home that can provide him with the love and care he deserves. If you have a loving place where River can acclimate to the life of a pampered house pet, please consider adopting or fostering him. You can complete the foster/adopter profile on the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website or send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

To discover more beagles like Topper and River who are looking for their forever homes, browse through the BRSM Beagles’ available dogs.

These two delightful beagles are eager to become cherished members of a loving family. If you have room in your heart and home for Topper or River, consider giving them the forever home they’ve been dreaming of. Your kindness and compassion can change their lives forever.

