La Plata, MD – In a heartwarming ceremony, seventy-two graduates of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) gathered with their families and friends to mark the beginning of their journeys into various healthcare professions. The annual Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony, held recently, was a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Dean of the School of Science and Health, Dr. Laura Polk, commenced the ceremony by extending a warm welcome to attendees and congratulating the students on their achievements. She emphasized the collaborative nature of healthcare and the importance of each team member’s role in improving health outcomes.

The graduates represented a diverse range of healthcare fields, including Certified Medical Administrative Assistants, Certified Nursing/Geriatric Nursing Assistants, Patient Care Technicians, Dental Assistants, Phlebotomy Technicians, Medical Coding Specialists, Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Practical Nurses, and Paramedics.

Certified Medical Administrative Assistants:

Four students, Hayley Bimson, Alexis Figueroa, Rachel Hall, and Annmarie Rye, completed the program to become Certified Medical Administrative Assistants. These professionals handle various administrative tasks in healthcare settings, such as scheduling appointments and managing insurance claims.

Certified Nursing and Geriatric Nursing Assistants:

Isabella Carney, Gabriella McDuffie, Zuri Young, Aspen Dean, Bianca Mendoza, and Paige Phillips completed the Certified Nursing and Geriatric Nursing Assistants program. This training equips individuals to provide essential care to patients, including feeding, dressing, and grooming.

Patient Care Technician:

The Patient Care Technician program prepares Certified Nursing Assistants to perform advanced tasks in a hospital setting, such as EKGs, venipuncture, and wound care. Graduates included Samantha Barnes, Joy Keller, Denise Key, Taikila Mbah, Ivie Noel, Deondrea Taylor, Melissa Wilkerson, and Seblewongel Zemene.

Certified Dental Assistants:

Graduates of the Certified Dental Assistants program, such as Gabriela Anaya Barraza, Caitlin Bird, and others, are qualified to assist with patient care and may pursue further education to become Registered Dental Hygienists.

Phlebotomy Technicians:

Phlebotomy technicians, responsible for drawing blood, were trained in skills that can lead to becoming Medical Laboratory Technicians or Technologists. Among the graduates were Amanda Crooks, Shaniya Gantt, and others.

Medical Assistants:

Medical Assistants manage office responsibilities and patient care tasks. Graduates, such as Sara King, Danielle Parker, Andrea Rucker, and Madylin Sheehy, are eligible to take the Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) examination.

EMS Paramedic:

The EMS Paramedic certificate program prepared graduates to provide critical pre-hospital medical care. They are eligible to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic (NREMT-P) examinations. Graduates included Jamie Bean, Selena Bertolo, and others.

Pharmacy Technicians:

Pharmacy Technicians are trained to work under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist. Son Phan completed this program and is prepared for various responsibilities in the field.

Practical Nursing:

The Practical Nursing certificate program prepares graduates to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Graduates, such as Chasity Burke, Lisa Corbin, and others, are well-prepared for careers in long-term care and community-based health agencies.

Medical Coding Specialists:

Medical Coding Specialists classify medical data for reimbursement and research purposes. Graduates, including Caniesha Barnes, Brittany Boggs, and others, are preparing for the Certified Coding Associate exam.

Executive Director of Workforce Development Programs, Kelly Winters, offered valuable advice to the graduates, emphasizing the importance of self-care and continued education in the healthcare field. She encouraged them to embrace lifelong learning to contribute effectively to quality healthcare.

CSM’s Health Pathway offers a wide range of medical training opportunities, from credit degree programs to workforce training certificates. This diverse offering allows individuals to pursue careers in healthcare with varying levels of commitment, ensuring that the healthcare industry continues to thrive with skilled professionals.

The graduates from CSM’s Health Pathway are poised to make meaningful contributions to the healthcare field, bringing their knowledge and dedication to improve the health and well-being of their communities.

