After enduring eight days of inclement weather marked by high winds, rain, overcast skies, and coastal flooding, the Chesapeake Bay region has witnessed a remarkable transformation with the return of summer-like conditions. While the region’s waters have transitioned from hot and salty to cooler and fresher, anglers are left wondering: what happened to the fish during this tumultuous period?

The answer lies in the enthusiasm of the striped bass, commonly known as rockfish, which thrive in the cool and wet conditions brought by the recent weather patterns. Anglers casting their lines at various points along the Chesapeake Bay have reported thrilling encounters with these energetic fish.

The mouth of the Patuxent River has been a particularly hot spot for striped bass activity. Fishing enthusiasts have witnessed rockfish creating a spectacle at Fishing Point, Hog Point, the rocks off the O’ Club Golf Course, and Goose Creek, all located in the vicinity of the Patuxent River. Successful bait choices have included poppers, swimming plugs, and paddle tail jigs, which have proven highly effective in enticing these vibrant creatures.

Notably, the upper Patuxent River has also yielded impressive results for anglers, particularly at the mouth of St. Leonard Creek, the rocks at Jefferson Patterson Park, and Myrtle Point. Trollers, while needing to exert more effort, have also been rewarded with catches of rockfish. Reports from the Potomac River have been glowing, with rockfish spotted at Ragged Point and St. Clements, marking the beginning of the fall migration of domestic rockfish as they congregate and prepare for the winter months. These fish are expected to be visible on the water’s surface, creating exciting opportunities for anglers.

The Chesapeake Bay ecosystem isn’t solely about striped bass; slot reds, ranging from 18 to 27 inches in length, have also shown heightened activity. They can be found mingling with stripers in small pods in both the Patuxent and Potomac Rivers. Some lucky anglers have even encountered sizeable 31-inch red drum, adding an extra layer of excitement to their fishing adventures.

In contrast, the recent storms seemed to drive puppy drum and white perch away from the swollen creeks. However, as the sun returned and conditions improved, anglers managed to find these elusive species returning to their usual haunts. With warmer weather and normal tides predicted for the week ahead, it’s anticipated that perch will make a full comeback, providing ample opportunities for bottom fishermen in the 20-to-40-foot drop-offs.

For those interested in spot fishing, you’ll be pleased to know that these fish are still present in the Chesapeake Bay. Anglers on Sunday reported successful catches at the mouth of the Patuxent, near the entrance of Cuckold Creek (Hawk’s Nest), and at the Three Legged.

Bluefish enthusiasts should head to the Bay from Cedar Point to Point No Point, where birds and breaking fish serve as clear indicators of their presence.

On the flip side, Spanish mackerel have migrated in search of the hot and salty waters they prefer, leaving a noticeable void in the local fishing scene.

For those seeking more unconventional catches, snakeheads and catfish have been actively prowling the Patuxent River from the Benedict Bridge northward. The Potomac River has also witnessed catfish activity from Cobb Island to the 301 bridge and beyond, with these aquatic predators showing a particular fondness for fresh alewife and cut eel as bait.

Lastly, it seems that the resilient crabs in the Chesapeake Bay were undeterred by the recent storms. Crabbers using pots baited with chicken necks and hand trappers alike have reported bountiful catches, ensuring that a taste of this Chesapeake delicacy remains readily available.

In conclusion, the return of summer has breathed new life into the Chesapeake Bay’s fishing scene, with striped bass, red drum, perch, spot, bluefish, and various other species providing anglers with ample opportunities to cast their lines and enjoy the bountiful harvest of these waters. As the weather continues to stabilize, it’s a promising time for fishing enthusiasts to make the most of the Chesapeake Bay’s thriving ecosystem.

Like this: Like Loading...