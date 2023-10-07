WHITE PLAINS, MD – In a tragic incident that unfolded during the early hours of September 29, two individuals lost their lives in a shooting at a business located in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains, MD. The victims have been identified as Mariah Termetrice Logan, 27, of Waldorf, and Paul Ernest Fleming, 36, of Indian Head.

The incident came to the attention of authorities at approximately 12:02 a.m. when patrol officers responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the business. Upon their arrival, officers discovered an adult male and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where they were tragically pronounced dead.

James Fred Coffen, a 45-year-old resident of White Plains, MD

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest that the shooting was preceded by an altercation between two groups at the establishment earlier in the evening. Among those involved was James Fred Coffen, a 45-year-old resident of White Plains, MD, who was later identified by detectives.

Following the altercation, both Paul Ernest Fleming and James Fred Coffen left the business. Tragically, gunshots were fired shortly thereafter, resulting in Fleming being struck. Furthermore, a stray bullet entered the business, striking Mariah Termetrice Logan, who was inside at the time.

In a significant development, detectives were able to locate and apprehend James Fred Coffen at a residence later that morning. He has since been placed under arrest and now faces serious charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related offenses. As of now, Coffen is being held at the Charles County Detention Center, awaiting a court appearance.

The investigation into this double homicide is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Detective Worley can be reached at 301-609-6518. Alternatively, tips can be submitted online through the Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The community is shaken by this tragic event, and additional details will be released as the investigation continues to unfold. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and community cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of our neighborhoods.

