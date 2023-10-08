Indian Head, Maryland – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is extending an open invitation to innovators, inventors, and creative minds of all kinds to bring their ideas to life at the Makerspace within the CSM Velocity Center in Indian Head. The exciting news is that memberships are now available to the public.

The Makerspace, nestled within the CSM Velocity Center, offers a 1,984-square-foot collaborative workspace where individuals can engage in making, learning, exploring, and sharing. The facility is well-equipped with a diverse range of maker equipment, including 3D printers/scanners, laser cutters, soldering irons, and various additive and subtractive machines for manufacturing. Furthermore, it boasts state-of-the-art hardware and software for cyber/gaming, CAD modeling, simulation, app development, robotics, and prototyping. These resources, typically out of reach for the general public, empower creators to craft custom-printed items like tee-shirts, coasters, engraved trinkets, metal business cards, or even 3-D printed chess sets, among other possibilities.

Membership to this innovative space is accessible to individuals aged 16 and above who complete an online membership class, TCH-5040, offered by CSM. For a limited time, this class, which includes the first month of membership, is available for just $10. This special offer operates on a first-come, first-served basis and can be accessed by contacting the Makerspace.

Monthly memberships are free for CSM students and staff, while the general public can opt for various membership levels starting at $40 per month. Becoming a member provides individuals with access to the workspace, computers, online resources, tools, and equipment, including 3D printers/scanners, a CNC router, laser cutters, electronic equipment, and a range of additive and subtractive machines for creating. However, it’s important to note that membership is not mandatory to attend classes or participate in public events held at the Makerspace.

During a recent open house event, local creatives had the opportunity to explore the resources, tools, and equipment available at the Makerspace. The event was a hub of inventive energy, with children experimenting with 3-D printer pens, hobbyists delving into the intricacies of 3-D printing technology, and staff showcasing planned continuing education workshops, such as puzzle-making using the laser cutter.

Lesley Quattlebaum, the Executive Director of the Velocity Center, expressed her delight at the community’s enthusiastic turnout for the open house. She emphasized the significance of the professional-grade equipment available, stating, “Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been invested into the equipment and software purchases for the Makerspace. Members will be able to use the Makerspace to not only ideate and create personal projects but support entrepreneurial activities, as well as engage in continuous learning and workforce development opportunities.”

Local parent Mary Goddard expressed her anticipation of joining Makerspace to enhance her son’s homeschool curriculum. She also looks forward to utilizing high-end machinery that would otherwise be financially prohibitive. Her daughter, Keirstin Perez, a current CSM student studying criminal justice, is excited to explore how Makerspace can benefit her creative projects.

CSM Alumna Sherye Thomas ’20, who attended the open house, shared her excitement about this resource becoming available to local entrepreneurs, highlighting its potential to reduce costs and promote healthy competition.

To stay informed about the Makerspace, including operational hours and procedures, interested individuals can visit CSM Velocity Center Makerspace.

The Velocity Center, spanning approximately 13,000 square feet and located outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), serves as a versatile hub. It is utilized by the Navy for conferences, meetings, professional development activities, and events. Additionally, it facilitates interactions between Navy scientists, industry leaders, and students in tech transfer courses, offering them a space for experimentation and unclassified research. Beyond this, the community can take advantage of Makerspace’s offerings and professional development courses, such as Computer Aided Design, Cyber Security, Drones/Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Government Procurement, Social Entrepreneurship, and Tech Transfer Entrepreneurship.

For more information about the Velocity Center, visit CSM Velocity Center.

