MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has officially announced the commencement of the first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season, scheduled to run from October 19 to October 21 statewide. This eagerly anticipated season offers hunting enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while contributing to deer population management efforts in the state.

Hunters in Region B, encompassing Maryland’s central, southern, and eastern regions, will also have an extended window of opportunity, with muzzleloader use permitted from October 23 to October 28, exclusively for antlerless deer.

Photo by Mary Pat Bozel, submitted to the 2021 Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest.

“The October muzzleloader season is a prime time to get out in the woods and take advantage of the increased deer activity,” remarked Karina Stonesifer, Acting Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service. “Hunters have a great opportunity to enjoy the autumn colors while pursuing a deer to fill the freezer.”

For the 2023-24 season, Maryland’s statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is set at two deer. However, hunters in Region B have an additional option to harvest one bonus buck, provided they purchase a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp. It is crucial to note that this stamp cannot be utilized during the early muzzleloader season. Bag limits for antlerless deer vary between different deer management regions.

An important antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. It’s worth mentioning that licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders aged 16 or younger are exempt from this restriction.

In addition to white-tailed deer, the early muzzleloader season also encompasses sika deer, allowing hunters to pursue this elusive species of either sex from October 19 to October 21, followed by an antlerless-only sika deer season running from October 23 to October 28.

A significant change for the 2023-24 hunting season is the requirement for hunters pursuing sika deer to purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to the muzzleloader stamp. These stamps are obtainable through COMPASS, licensing agents, or by contacting DNR Licensing and Registration Services at 866-344-8889. The sika deer muzzleloader season comes with a bag limit of three, with a maximum of one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. Importantly, the sika deer muzzleloader season is open in every county.

Hunters planning to participate in the upcoming season are encouraged to familiarize themselves with season dates, bag limits, hunting regulations, and registration procedures by referring to the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Safety remains a top priority for DNR, and hunters are reminded to inspect all tree stands carefully. Moreover, it is mandatory to wear a full-body safety harness when in the stand and when climbing in or out. The department strongly advocates for the use of a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line secured above the stand, allowing hunters to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Finally, DNR encourages hunters to participate in efforts to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. The state offers a tax credit as an incentive for donating deer, and various local and state programs are available to support this initiative. For more information, hunters are advised to check with their deer processor.

With the commencement of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season, hunters are gearing up for an exciting and responsible outdoor adventure, while contributing to wildlife conservation efforts in the state.

