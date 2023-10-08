In a remarkable conservation effort, the second annual “One Million Oysters for Breton Bay” event took place on Saturday, September 30th, at Lover’s Point in the upper reaches of Breton Bay. This initiative saw the collaboration of forty dedicated volunteers who came together to plant one million baby oysters, scientifically known as “spat,” in an endeavor to rejuvenate the once-thriving oyster population in Breton Bay.

Breton Bay, a historically prolific oystering region, has witnessed a drastic decline in its oyster population over the past century. Bob Lewis, former executive director of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, remarked on the bay’s past glory, stating, “Captains’ logs from the turn of the century more than a hundred years ago note that as they steered north into Breton Bay, after dark, lights were seen everywhere. One captain noted that he didn’t realize how many homes were in Leonardtown, only to find out that the lights were ‘nearly a hundred’ anchored skipjacks, bugeyes, and sloops awaiting dawn to harvest oysters on opening day.”

However, as the 20th century came to a close, Breton Bay’s oyster population dwindled. Annual surveys by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) over the past two decades have revealed a concerning trend: oysters no longer thrive or reproduce in the central and upper regions of Breton Bay. Degraded water quality and disease have been identified as the leading causes of this decline.

In 2017, a ray of hope emerged when the Friends of St. Clements Bay initiated the Lover’s Point oyster restoration project within a designated shellfish sanctuary area. Collaborating with organizations such as the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association and the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, the Friends have successfully planted over three million oysters at Lover’s Point. This site was earmarked for restoration as part of the Marylanders Grow Oysters program.

Liz Curtz, president of the Friends of St. Clements Bay, expressed her excitement, saying, “Our project is now more than an acre in size, and about half of that area is a thriving, rich oyster bar. For the first time in decades, our oysters successfully spawned this summer, and baby oysters were discovered on our restoration site. It’s a dream come true.”

The recent “One Million Oysters for Breton Bay” event saw the active participation of Shore Thing Shellfish LLC, Bell Marine Services, and Last Look Outfitters, in addition to more than three dozen community volunteers. Emma Green, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, joyously remarked, “The successful oyster spawn and settlement of spat at Lover’s Point is the best birthday present I could ask for.” Green was also promoted to the executive director of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association on Tuesday.

For those interested in learning more about this remarkable conservation project or getting involved, they can reach out to Liz Curtz at curtzeli@gmail.com or Emma Green at emmaSMRWA@gmail.com. This grassroots effort to revive Breton Bay’s oyster population serves as a shining example of community-driven environmental conservation.

