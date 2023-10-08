LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 4, 2023) – In a bid to combat violence and enhance community safety, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has secured a significant grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. This $318,901 grant is poised to bolster the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program, a collaborative effort initiated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) and SMCHD, with the backing of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

The primary goal of the GVI is to curtail homicide and gun violence, while also minimizing the adverse impact on local communities. A key facet of this initiative is to foster stronger connections between law enforcement agencies, health and human services, and community members.

SMCSO and SMCHD have been actively partnering with local community leaders, grassroots organizations, and social service providers to disseminate anti-violence messages and engage with communities to mitigate violent crimes. The GVI program, which serves as a national model, receives guidance from the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed her optimism about the collaborative efforts, stating, “By partnering with the Sheriff’s Office and community leaders, we hope to address the complex public health and public safety issue of violence in our county.” She further commended the efforts of Angela Cochran and Michelle Pottinger, members of the health department team, for their exceptional leadership in securing funding to expand the recently established program.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall emphasized the significance of the Gun Violence Intervention program, highlighting its unique approach in facilitating direct interaction with both perpetrators and victims. He described it as a life-saving initiative that can bring about a transformative shift in mindsets through timely intervention. Sheriff Hall emphasized the long-lasting positive impact that these initiatives can have on the community, spanning generations.

The grant funding will play a pivotal role in the continued growth and success of the GVI program, enabling it to reach more communities and further its mission of reducing violence and fostering safer neighborhoods.

For those seeking additional information on violence prevention, injury mitigation, and trauma support, the St. Mary’s County Health Department has provided resources at smchd.org/vit. These resources are aimed at promoting community well-being and safety through collaborative efforts between law enforcement, healthcare providers, and engaged community members.

As St. Mary’s County takes significant steps towards enhancing public safety and reducing violence, the collaboration between the SMCHD, SMCSO, and the local community serves as a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders in building a safer and more resilient community.

