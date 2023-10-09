LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a recent announcement, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have officially appointed Buffy Giddens, Esq. as the new County Attorney for St. Mary’s County Government. This appointment comes as a testament to Ms. Giddens’ outstanding track record and dedication to public service. Commissioner President Randy Guy expressed his satisfaction with the appointment, stating, “Ms. Giddens has done an amazing job in her capacity as Deputy County Attorney, and we are very pleased to have her take on this role. We look forward to her continued commitment to excellence in leading the County Attorney’s Office.”

Buffy Giddens assumed the role of St. Mary’s County Deputy Attorney in September 2022, bringing with her 16 years of experience as an Assistant State’s Attorney. During her tenure as a prosecutor, she achieved significant success in handling both felony and misdemeanor cases. Her work was characterized by a strong commitment to assisting individuals victimized by domestic violence, where she actively participated in initiatives such as the Family Violence Coordinating Council and the Multidisciplinary Committee.

County Administrator David Weiskopf expressed his confidence in Ms. Giddens, saying, “Buffy is intelligent, hardworking, and committed to serving our community. I have full confidence in her skills and abilities as she takes on the mantle of County Attorney.”

Buffy Giddens has been recognized for her legal prowess on multiple occasions. She was twice selected by the St. Mary’s Judicial Nominating Committee as a potential judicial candidate and received two gubernatorial citations. Her involvement in various legal organizations, including the Maryland State Bar Association and St. Mary’s County Bar Association, highlights her dedication to the legal profession. Additionally, she is a member of the Inns of Court and the Southern Maryland Women’s League. Ms. Giddens has also been an active volunteer, contributing her time to projects such as Project Graduation, Christmas in April, and the Anne Arundel SPCA. Her commitment to community service is further underscored by her Girl Scout Gold Award, a prestigious recognition.

Ms. Giddens’ educational background is equally impressive, with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the University of Maryland, School of Law, earned in 2006, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Criminal Justice and Criminology from the University of Maryland, College Park, achieved in 2002.

Reflecting on her new role, Buffy Giddens expressed her excitement, saying, “After working in the County Attorney’s Office this past year, I have learned so much and can’t wait to continue the journey. I am so grateful to everyone who has helped, supported, and encouraged me along the way and look forward to serving our wonderful citizens and outstanding Commissioners in this new role.”

Buffy Giddens’ appointment as St. Mary’s County Attorney is a significant development for the county’s legal landscape. With her extensive experience, dedication to justice, and strong community involvement, she is well-prepared to lead the County Attorney’s Office and uphold the principles of excellence and public service. Her tenure is expected to bring further stability and expertise to the legal affairs of St. Mary’s County Government.

Like this: Like Loading...