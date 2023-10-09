Waldorf, MD – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently honored Corporal Brandon Morrison with the prestigious Excellence in Patrol Award. This bi-annual recognition program, initiated by CCSO Command Staff, aims to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions of their dedicated Patrol Officers. Corporal Morrison’s exceptional performance from January to June 2023 earned him this well-deserved accolade.

The award presentation took place earlier this week, attended by Sheriff Troy Berry, Captain Andrew Schwab, and Sergeant Charles Garner, alongside fellow officers and Executive Command Staff. Corporal Brandon Morrison, identified by his badge number #615, emerged as a standout candidate due to his outstanding contributions in several key incidents.

One of Corporal Morrison’s commendable skills lies in handling high-risk situations and ensuring officer safety. As a member of the Agency’s Emergency Services Team, he demonstrated his prowess during an armed robbery in progress in April. Morrison successfully de-escalated the situation and facilitated the arrest of an armed suspect, showcasing his exceptional crisis management skills.

His investigative abilities also shine through, as evidenced by a May incident where he and another officer spotted two vehicles with broken windows, suspecting them to be stolen. Their quick thinking and communication led to the apprehension of the suspects, who were subsequently linked to a large shoplifting case and an auto theft ring in Washington, D.C. Corporal Morrison’s collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Department proved instrumental in solving additional criminal cases, including a burglary and theft of multiple firearms in Brandywine, MD.

In addition to his operational duties, Corporal Morrison has taken on supervisory responsibilities during training or when supervisors are on leave. He served as a Field Training Officer for a new police officer, resulting in the recovery of a firearm and charges against four suspects. His proactive enforcement efforts also include initiating ten narcotic investigations and conducting five concealed handgun investigations.

Corporal Morrison’s commitment to duty extends beyond his regular responsibilities. He diligently prepares for all calls for service, serves as a mentor and leader, organizes training for the elite Emergency Services Team, and assists in preparing prosecutors for cases going before the grand jury. His selfless dedication to both the Agency and the communities he serves has not gone unnoticed.

Sheriff Troy Berry expressed his pride in the exemplary work of the CCSO officers and praised Corporal Morrison for epitomizing the high standards set by the Patrol Division. “Corporal Morrison’s exceptional performance absolutely has earned him this recognition,” Sheriff Berry remarked.

The Excellence in Patrol Award serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism exhibited by the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and Corporal Brandon Morrison’s outstanding contributions undoubtedly uphold the department’s commitment to public safety.

Like this: Like Loading...