Patrick Pierce Promoted to Regional President of Shore United Bank’s South Region

WALDORF, MD – Shore United Bank, a prominent financial institution with a history dating back to 1876, has proudly announced the appointment of Patrick Pierce as the Regional President of their South region, which encompasses Southern Maryland and portions of Virginia. With a background in banking, a track record of personal accomplishments, and a deep commitment to his team and community, Patrick Pierce’s promotion to this esteemed position reflects his dedication and expertise within the banking industry.

Patrick Pierce is a graduate of the University of Maryland University College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management – Finance. His journey in the financial sector commenced as a registered representative and Investment Specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. before he joined Shore United Bank (formerly known as Community Bank of the Chesapeake) in October 2003.

Patrick’s ascent within Shore United Bank has been marked by a series of significant roles, including Branch Manager, Loan Officer, Senior Lender, Chief Banking Officer, and Chief Lending Officer. His extensive experience and dedication to the institution paved the way for his current role as Regional President.

As Regional President, Patrick Pierce shoulders a range of primary responsibilities, including the oversight, planning, and execution of business development initiatives and operational efficiencies in the South region. Additionally, he plays a crucial role in cultivating and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, employees, and the local community.

Reflecting on his impact in his new role, Patrick emphasizes the importance of implementing a consistent framework to achieve strategic goals. He expresses his satisfaction in assisting local clients in achieving prosperity through financial resources and recommendations, thereby contributing to the betterment of the community where he was born and raised.

Community engagement holds a special place in Patrick’s heart, as he actively supports local charities through participation, volunteer work, and attendance at community events. His commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those around him is evident in both his professional and personal pursuits.

Residing in Port Tobacco, MD, with his wife Lacey and their two Boxers, Luca and Lexi, Patrick Pierce enjoys his leisure time engaged in activities such as golfing, boating, and fishing. His well-rounded approach to life is a testament to his dedication to both work and family.

Shore United Bank is a comprehensive community bank that serves Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, offering a wide array of financial services to individuals and businesses. With a rich history spanning over a century, the bank continues to uphold its commitment to excellence in banking services. For more information about Shore United Bank and its services, please visit their official website at www.shoreunitedbank.com.

Patrick Pierce’s promotion to Regional President underscores Shore United Bank’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization, while also strengthening their presence in the South region. His wealth of experience and dedication to community development position him as a valuable asset in the institution’s continued growth and success.

Like this: Like Loading...