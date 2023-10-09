ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team delivered a stunning upset on Saturday evening, defeating the nationally ranked No. 17 Rowan University with a score of 3-1. This victory marks the Seahawks’ second consecutive win, propelling their record to 6-4 for the season. Sophomore forward Emma Watkins from Frederick, Md., played a pivotal role, contributing with a goal and an assist.

The Seahawks wasted no time in establishing their dominance, initiating the scoring early in the game and maintaining control throughout. Senior forward Hayden Kesner from Catonsville, Md., opened the scoring just 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the game, notching her first goal of the season. Watkins provided the assist, setting the tone for the match.

Credit: Bill Wood

In the second period, St. Mary’s College extended their lead when sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler, hailing from Newark, Del., scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season at the 23-minute and 12-second mark. Watkins, continuing her impressive performance, ensured that the Seahawks maintained their momentum. Twelve minutes later, she found the back of the net, securing a 3-0 lead for St. Mary’s.

Rowan University managed to avoid a shutout loss with a goal scored by Sarita Marshall at the 50-minute and 57-second mark, but it was not enough to turn the tide in their favor.

The statistics from the match revealed a closely contested game. St. Mary’s held a narrow 8-7 edge in total shots, with 6 of those shots being on target. Meanwhile, Rowan University managed to outshoot their opponents 4-2 in the fourth quarter. Penalty corners were evenly matched, with both teams earning three each.

Caroline McDonald, a first-year player from Frederick, Md., played a crucial role in the Seahawks’ victory, collecting three saves. However, the standout performance of the night belonged to Emma Watkins, who not only scored a goal but also provided her first career assist, finishing the match with a career-high three points. This game marked the first-ever meeting between St. Mary’s and Rowan, making it even more special for the Seahawks.

On the other side, Rowan University’s Grace Fenton led the Profs with three shots, while Aida Ingram recorded three saves. Unfortunately, it was the team’s fourth loss in their last six games, adding to their disappointment.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College field hockey team will aim to maintain their winning streak when they face Mary Washington (7-5) on October 9 in Fredericksburg, Va. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Fans of both teams will be eagerly watching to see if St. Mary’s can continue their impressive form and secure another victory on the road.

