Delta 8 gummies aren’t your ordinary THC candies. Infused with a special high-quality Delta-8, they offer a gentle and calming sensation distinct from other cannabis products.

What is so special about Delta 8 gummies?

Delta-8 THC gummies are beneficial for relaxation without the overwhelming effects some expect from cannabis gummies with Delta-9.

We’ve taken the time to review and test the best Delta 8 gummy brands on the market, which got raving reviews from sites like Forbes, Healthline, etc. Our team invested 48 hours of testing/ some call it getting high but ensuring you get accurate and trusted information.

We have listed the best brands our editors like here; we know you don’t have time, but do read what our editors say about all the products listed for our best Delta-8 gummies.

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies – Summary

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies Budpop: Flavored Delta 8 Gummies Cheef Botanical: Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies Hollyweed CBD: Delta 8 Gummies For Relaxation 3Chi: Vegan-Friendly Delta 8 Gummies

Let’s dive into the detailed review of these 5 best Delta 8 gummies!

5 Best Brands For Delta 8 Gummies [Full Reviews]

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies

Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand of delta-8 THC gummies offering various flavors and potencies. Their gummies are made with high-quality ingredients and are third-party tested for purity and potency. Exhale Wellness is committed to providing customers with a safe, enjoyable experience and a satisfaction guarantee for their THC gummies.

Specification:

50mg and 100mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy.

Wide variety of flavors such as sour bear, Mixed berry, and tropical flavors.

Vegan and cruelty-free.

lab-tested by third-party independent labs

Pros:

Dmagazine rated Exhale Wellness as #1 source to buy high-quality delta-8 gummies

High-quality ingredients, Non-GMO

Consistent dosing

30 Days Refund Policy

Cons:

100mg gummies can get you super high

Only Available in 39 states of US

These sell fast in dispensaries, so you have to buy online

=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”

#2. Budpop: Most Potent Delta 8 Gummy Brand

BudPop is a leading brand of the most potent delta-8 THC gummies with a dosage up to 200mgs (Often out of stock); they offer a variety of flavors and potencies to suit individual needs. Their Delta 8 gummies are made with non-GMO ingredients, including pectin instead of gelatin and, pesticides, and other harmful contaminants.

Specification:

25-200mg of delta-8 THC per gummy

Flavors : Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and watermelon zkittlez.

: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and watermelon zkittlez. Free from GMOs, pesticides, and other harmful contaminants

Pros:

Vegan and non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

Premium-grade hemp extracts

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Products are only available on the brand’s website

=> Click here to visit the official website “BudPop”

#3. Cheef Botanical: Popular Brand Of Delta-8 Gummies

Cheef Botanicals is a popular brand of Delta 8 gummies that are known for its high quality, purity, and variety. The brand sources its hemp from organic farms in Colorado and uses a CO2 extraction method to produce a pure delta 8 distillate. Cheef Botanicalos gummies are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO.

Pros:

Made with pure and potent delta 8 THC

Available in a variety of flavor options

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Higher price point compared to competitors.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Iconic Brand For Delta 8 THC Gummies (You’ll Love Their Story)

Hollyweed is a wellness-minded brand that offers high-quality Delta 8 gummies made with all-natural and organic ingredients. Their gummies are vegan and cruelty-free and come in various delicious flavors.

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies are extracted from locally grown hemp plants and tested by a third-party lab to ensure the purity and potency of their gummies and hemp products. They offer a variety of potency levels to choose from, so you can find the perfect dose for your needs.

Hollywood’s Delta 8 gummies are known for their consistent effects and ability to provide a relaxing and euphoric experience. They are also a discreet and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 8 THC.

Specification:

Potency : Hollyweed Delta 8 gummies are available in two potencies: 750mg and 1500mg per bottle. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta 8 THC. D8 THC products is a psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant.

: Hollyweed Delta 8 gummies are available in two potencies: 750mg and 1500mg per bottle. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta 8 THC. D8 THC products is a psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant. Flavors : Hollyweed Delta 8 gummies are available in four flavors: Watermelon, Blueberry, kiwi, and Strawberry. The flavors are made with natural ingredients and are free of artificial flavors and colors.

: Hollyweed Delta 8 gummies are available in four flavors: Watermelon, Blueberry, kiwi, and Strawberry. The flavors are made with natural ingredients and are free of artificial flavors and colors. Third-party lab testing: Hollyweed delta 8 gummies are tested by a third-party lab to ensure purity and potency. This means you can be confident that the gummies you are buying contain the amount of Delta 8 THC advertised on the label.

Pros:

Premium hemp-derived ingredients

Lab-tested for quality assurance

Range of delicious flavors

Effective for relaxation

Cons:

Potentially high cost

Limited availability in some regions

=> Click here to visit the official website “Hollyweed CBD”

#5. 3Chi: Vegan Delta 8 Gummies

3Chi’s delta 8 gummies are known for their fast-acting effects and pleasant taste. Users report feeling a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and focus after consuming 3Chi gummies. 3Chi offers a variety of delta 8 gummy strengths so users can find the perfect dosage for their needs.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency.

Broad range of product flavors.

Made from USA-grown hemp plant.

Known for effectiveness.

Transparent ingredient list.

Cons:

Potentially strong for new users

Limited international availability

What Are Delta 8 THC Gummies?

Delta 8 gummies are edible hemp products infused with Delta-8 THC.

Origin: Delta 8 gummies are made by infusing gummy candies with Delta 8 THC, which can be derived from hemp or cannabis plants.

Effects: While D8 products and Delta-9-THC can produce psychoactive effects, many users report that Delta-8 gummies offer a milder, clearer high with less anxiety and paranoia than other hemp-derived products.

Legality: The legality of Delta 8 products can be complex. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived products in the U.S., including D8 THC products derived from hemp plants, as long as they contain 0.3% Delta-9-THC or less. However, some states have specific restrictions or bans on Delta 8 products.

Uses: People consume Delta 8 gummies for both recreational and medicinal purposes. Some report benefits like pain relief, reduced anxiety, and improved sleep.

Doses & Consideration: Starting with a small dose is important to understand how it affects you. The effects can vary based on individual tolerance, body weight, and metabolism. Delta 8 gummies are consumed orally, typically taking 30-60 minutes to start working. The effects of d8 gummies can last for several hours.

How We Picked The Best Delta-8 Gummies?

Choosing the best Delta 8 gummies isn’t just a matter of personal preference; it’s about ensuring quality, safety, and efficacy. With the ever-growing market of cannabis-derived products, consumers deserve to know that their choices are based on careful scrutiny and genuine expertise. Here’s an insight into the meticulous process we followed to handpick the top D8 gummies:

Source and Extraction Method:

The origin of the hemp and the extraction process can greatly impact the purity and potency of the final product. We prioritized Delta 8 gummy brands that use organically grown hemp without pesticides or harmful chemicals. Moreover, CO2 extraction, widely recognized as the gold standard in cannabinoid extraction due to its cleanliness and efficiency, was a significant factor in our consideration.

Lab Testing:

Transparency is key. We leaned towards brands that offer comprehensive third-party lab testing results for their products. This ensures that the Delta 8 THC gummies content is as advertised and that the gummies are free from harmful contaminants like heavy metals, solvents, or excessive Delta 9 THC.

User Reviews and Brand Reputation:

Real users’ feedback provides invaluable insights into a product’s effectiveness and potential side effects. We scoured forums, review sites, and social media to gauge user sentiments. D8 gummy Brands, with consistently positive reviews and a strong reputation in the industry, were given precedence.

Ingredients and Formulation:

The quality and source of other ingredients in the Delta 8 gummies, such as flavorings, sweeteners, and colorings, were evaluated. Products made with natural ingredients and without artificial additives scored higher on our list.

Price and Value:

While cost is a factor, value for money is more important. We considered the price and the potency, quality, and overall user experience to ensure consumers get the best bang for their buck.

Things To Look For While Buying Delta 8 Gummies

The burgeoning interest in Delta 8 gummies has led to an influx of brands and products in the market. For newcomers and seasoned users, choosing the right product is overwhelming. Here’s a comprehensive guide detailing what to focus on when buying D8 gummies:

Reading Labels and Certificates of Analysis:

Labels: Start by thoroughly examining the product label. It should provide critical information such as the amount of Delta 8 THC gummies, other ingredients, serving size, and recommended dosage. A clear, informative label indicates the brand’s transparency and commitment to consumer awareness.

Certificates of Analysis (COAs): A COA is a document from a third-party lab verifying the product’s cannabinoid profile and ensuring it doesn’t contain harmful levels of contaminants. The COA will confirm whether the Delta 8 THC gummy content mentioned on the label is accurate and if the product has permissible levels of Delta 9 THC (below 0.3%). Always opt for brands that make their COAs readily available on their website or upon request.

Dosage Guidelines:

Potency: Delta 8 gummies come in various potencies, typically ranging from 5mg to 50mg or more per gummy. Choosing a potency that aligns with your comfort level is essential, especially if you’re new to Delta 8 THC.

Clear Instructions: A trustworthy Delta 8 gummy brand will provide clear dosage guidelines. This helps users avoid consuming too much inadvertently, which can lead to an uncomfortable high. If you’re a beginner, starting with a low dose and gradually increasing it as you become accustomed to the effects is advised.

Flavors and Varieties:

Natural Ingredients: While taste is subjective, choosing Delta 8 THC gummies made with natural flavors and sweeteners is advisable. Avoid products with artificial additives and high fructose corn syrup. Some top brands offer gummies in fruit flavors derived from real fruit juices, providing a more enjoyable and authentic taste experience.

Variety: A broad flavor range can enhance the user experience, allowing you to switch between flavors or choose one you particularly enjoy. Some popular flavors include berry, mango, watermelon, and citrus.

Sourcing and Quality:

Hemp Origin: The quality of Delta 8 THC largely depends on the quality of the hemp from which it is derived. Always look for brands that source their hemp from reputable farms, preferably within the U.S., where agricultural regulations are stringent.

Extraction Method: The method used to extract Delta 8 THC can impact the purity and safety of the final product. CO2 extraction is recommended as it doesn’t leave harmful solvents behind.

Steer clear of brands that use chemicals like propane or butane for extraction.

Quality Assurance: Opt for brands that have a reputation for quality. Check if they follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and their facilities are FDA registered. This ensures that the gummies are produced under strict quality control standards.

Potential Side Effects Of Delta-8 THC Gummies

Delta 8 gummies, though celebrated for their therapeutic benefits, are not without their set of considerations. Like any other compound, awareness of potential side effects and safety concerns is essential to ensure a pleasant and informed experience. Here’s a breakdown of what you might need to know:

Potential Side Effects:

Psychoactive Effects: D8 THC is psychoactive, though generally less potent than Delta 9 THC. This means it can alter perception, mood, and consciousness. Users might experience euphoria, relaxation, or altered sensory perception.

Dry Mouth & Eyes: A common side effect of most cannabinoids, users may feel their mouth or eyes becoming dry after consumption.

Appetite Changes: Like Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 can also stimulate appetite, which might benefit some but can lead to overeating in others.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness: Some users might feel dizzy or lightheaded, especially if they consume a higher dose than they’re accustomed to.

Safety Considerations:

Dosage: Starting with a low dose and gradually increasing is imperative. This “start low and go slow” approach can help you gauge your body’s response and avoid potential discomfort.

Tolerance: Over time and with regular use, one might develop a tolerance to D8 THC, necessitating more of the compound to achieve the same effects.

Driving & Operating Machinery: Given its psychoactive nature, it’s advised not to drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming D8 gummies.

Drug Interactions: If you’re on medication, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional. D8 THC might interact with certain drugs, affecting their efficacy or leading to unexpected side effects.

Legality: Ensure you know the legal status of D8 THC in your state or region, as laws surrounding its sale and use can vary.

How to Use Delta 8 Gummies?

Delta 8 gummies have become a popular way to experience the benefits of D8 THC, blending tastiness with therapeutic qualities. If you’re contemplating trying them, understanding the basics of consumption can enhance your experience. Here’s a guide on how to use these gummies:

Dosage Recommendations:

Check the Label: Before consumption, examine the product label to determine the amount of D8 THC per gummy. This will serve as your guide in establishing the right dose.

Before consumption, examine the product label to determine the amount of D8 THC per gummy. This will serve as your guide in establishing the right dose. Start Low: If you’re new to Delta 8 or cannabinoids in general, begin with a lower dose (e.g., half a gummy or 5-10mg). This allows you to gauge your body’s response.

If you’re new to Delta 8 or cannabinoids in general, begin with a lower dose (e.g., half a gummy or 5-10mg). This allows you to gauge your body’s response. Gradual Increase: Depending on your comfort level and desired effects, you can gradually increase the dose in subsequent sessions, giving your body ample time to adjust.

Tips for Beginners:

Be Patient: After consuming a delta 8 gummy, it might take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects due to the digestion process. Wait before deciding to take another.

After consuming a delta 8 gummy, it might take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects due to the digestion process. Wait before deciding to take another. Safe Environment: For your first time, ensure you’re in a comfortable and familiar environment, preferably with someone you trust.

For your first time, ensure you’re in a comfortable and familiar environment, preferably with someone you trust. Stay Hydrated: Keep water nearby to counteract potential dry mouth and to stay hydrated.

Timing and Duration of Effects:

Onset: Typically, the effects begin within 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion, varying based on individual factors such as metabolism and the contents of your stomach.

Typically, the effects begin within 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion, varying based on individual factors such as metabolism and the contents of your stomach. Peak Effects: The peak of the experience usually occurs around 3 hours post-consumption.

The peak of the experience usually occurs around 3 hours post-consumption. Duration: The effects of D8 gummies can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours. It’s essential to remember this, especially when planning other activities.

Difference Between Delta 8, Delta 9, And Delta 10

Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 are all cannabinoids derived from the cannabis plant, but they have distinct characteristics and effects on the human body. Here’s a concise breakdown of the differences among these three compounds:

Chemical Structure:

Delta 8 THC: It has a double bond on the 8th carbon in the chain. This slight shift in its molecular structure compared to Delta 9 gives it different properties and a reduced psychoactive potency.

It has a double bond on the 8th carbon in the chain. This slight shift in its molecular structure compared to Delta 9 gives it different properties and a reduced psychoactive potency. Delta 9 THC: Commonly referred to as just THC, this is the primary psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Its double bond is located on the 9th carbon chain, which accounts for its distinctive effects compared to Delta 8 and Delta 10.

Commonly referred to as just THC, this is the primary psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. Its double bond is located on the 9th carbon chain, which accounts for its distinctive effects compared to Delta 8 and Delta 10. Delta 10 THC: A relatively new cannabinoid in commercial applications, it also has a different molecular structure with its double bond on the 10th carbon chain. Its effects and properties are still being studied, but it’s believed to have a less potent psychoactive profile compared to Delta 9.

Psychoactive Effects:

Delta 8: Offers a more subtle psychoactive experience, often described as clear-headed, relaxing, and with fewer tendencies for anxiety or paranoia compared to Delta 9.

Offers a more subtle psychoactive experience, often described as clear-headed, relaxing, and with fewer tendencies for anxiety or paranoia compared to Delta 9. Delta 9: Known for delivering a strong psychoactive high. Effects can range from euphoria, altered sensory perception, and relaxation to, in some cases, anxiety or paranoia.

Known for delivering a strong psychoactive high. Effects can range from euphoria, altered sensory perception, and relaxation to, in some cases, anxiety or paranoia. Delta 10: Preliminary reports suggest it offers a mild euphoria, potentially with more stimulating effects compared to the relaxation of Delta 9 or Delta 8. However, comprehensive studies are lacking.

FAQs About Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. Are Delta 8 gummies safe for regular use?

Delta 8 gummies, like any supplement, require mindful usage. Many users have reported consistent positive experiences, but long-term safety is still a topic of study. Regular use might be safe for some, but factors such as dosage, frequency, and individual reactions can influence outcomes.

Q2. Can I drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming Delta 8 gummies?

It’s strongly advised against. D8 gummies introduce a psychoactive effect, which could impair judgment, reaction time, and motor skills, potentially putting oneself and others in danger. Always prioritize safety by avoiding such activities until fully alert.

Q3. How long do the effects of Delta 8 gummies typically last?

While it varies for each person, most users experience effects lasting between 4-8 hours. Factors like metabolism rate, weight, dosage, and individual tolerance can influence the duration.

Q4. Are Delta 8 gummies suitable for medical use, and if so, for what conditions?

Many individuals seek out D8 gummies for conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. However, medical research is still catching up, so consulting with healthcare professionals for tailored advice is imperative.

Q5. What is the difference between full-spectrum Delta 8 gummies and isolates?

Full-spectrum products capture a broad range of compounds from the cannabis plant, possibly enhancing therapeutic effects. Isolates, however, focus solely on D8 THC, offering a different, more concentrated experience.

Q6. Are there any age restrictions or legal limitations for purchasing Delta 8 gummies?

Most jurisdictions enforce age restrictions, commonly at 18 or 21 years. Additionally, Delta 8’s legal landscape is ever-evolving, making it essential to stay updated on local regulations.

Q7. Can I use Delta 8 gummies if I take other medications?

Interactions between Delta 8 and other medications are not fully understood. Thus, before combining them, always seek guidance from healthcare providers to prevent adverse reactions.

Q8. Are there known interactions between Delta 8 gummies and common substances like alcohol or caffeine?

While research on Delta-8 THC is limited, it’s advisable to exercise caution when combining it with alcohol or caffeine. Delta-8 THC can amplify the effects of alcohol, potentially leading to increased impairment. Caffeine may heighten anxiety or paranoia when combined with Delta-8. Users should start with low doses and monitor their reactions carefully.

Related Content:

Conclusion: Exploring The Best Delta 8 Gummies Brands

Delta 8 gummies have become popular; many people like them as a softer option than regular cannabis treats. Some top brands like Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Cheef Botanicals, Hollyweed CBD, and 3Chi have made a name for themselves by offering good quality gummies.

However, exhale wellness is the foremost and best option for Delta 8 gummies. They make sure their gummies are pure and safe to eat, and they’re clear about what’s in them. This brand offers different strengths, flavors, and even satisfying guarantees, ensuring everyone can find something they like.

As more people start to try Delta 8 gummies, choosing based on quality, safety, and what’s right for you is good. With the details we’ve shared, you know more and can decide which gummies might be best for you.

Like this: Like Loading...